Forter Introduces Five New AI Agents and Opens Data Flows for Commerce Modernization

New AI Agents transform raw data into faster analysis and stronger decisions to deliver revenue uplift

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forter, the AI decisioning Platform for the future of commerce, today launched Forter Agents and early access to the Forter Model Context Protocol (MCP), helping teams get faster access to the context, recommendations, and insights they need to grow revenue from key commerce moments throughout the entire customer journey.

AI is fundamentally changing the way and speed at which consumers discover, engage and transact. That shift is raising the bar for the visibility and intelligence merchants need to stay ahead. The time and effort required to collect, analyze, investigate and report data slows decisions, delays revenue and degrades the customer experience.

Today, Forter is accelerating the time from insights to business impact by expanding Forter Prism, an enterprise-grade agentic suite built on the company's network of over two billion shoppers and nearly one million merchants. Forter Prism is now extending to a team of purpose-built agents, each designed to support a specific workflow commerce leaders manually manage today. The agents will go beyond conversation to turn manual, time-consuming tasks into instant insight and decisions that support the following:

Analytics Agent surfaces immediate insights across risk analysis, transactions, decision rationale, business performance and customer profiles so that merchants can react faster.

surfaces immediate insights across risk analysis, transactions, decision rationale, business performance and customer profiles so that merchants can react faster. Dispute Agent automates the chargeback dispute process to help businesses recover more revenue with less manual effort.

automates the chargeback dispute process to help businesses recover more revenue with less manual effort. Abuse Agent builds best practice policies to protect the bottom line and customer experience from returns, promotion, loyalty and other forms of abuse.

builds best practice policies to protect the bottom line and customer experience from returns, promotion, loyalty and other forms of abuse. Payments Agent drives higher conversions by monitoring performance and delivering specific recommendations to increase authorizations.

drives higher conversions by monitoring performance and delivering specific recommendations to increase authorizations. Integration Agent helps businesses deploy Forter three times faster by connecting Forter to existing systems through an AI coding assistant, increasing speed-to-value and reducing implementation time.

The company is also introducing early access to the Forter MCP, bringing its commerce intelligence and identity network data directly and securely into Claude, ChatGPT and other AI tools that merchant teams use everyday. Teams can analyze performance trends, investigate transactions and generate executive summaries in the AI tools already embedded in their internal workflows, with the same corporate permissions and security controls.

"The merchants winning right now are the ones who can move from signal to action faster than their competitors and that gap only grows," said Vince Koh, Global Head, AWS Digital Commerce. "Forter's agents ground fraud and revenue decisions in a network of two billion shoppers, giving commerce teams that edge."

"We've always built AI solutions for the people behind commerce who work tirelessly to offer the best experience to their consumers," said Eran Vanounou, CTO, Forter. "Intelligence is now accessible in seconds, in context, and with the accuracy our global network has built over 13 years. These AI agents create a competitive advantage for every Forter customer who can now accelerate time-to-impact across the entire customer journey."

For more information about Forter's latest product release, visit: https://www.forter.com/agents/.

About Forter

Forter delivers AI decisions built for the commerce moments that matter. Powered by a network of 2 billion shoppers, our AI makes instant trust decisions from sign-up to checkout to returns — so every good customer always gets the experience they deserve. Nordstrom, Instacart, Priceline, and nearly 1 million businesses trust Forter to keep the right customers coming back. Zero friction for the customers who matter. No revenue left behind. Learn more at Forter.com.

SOURCE Forter, Inc.