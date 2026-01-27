Forter Partners with Global QSR Leader to Advance Digital Fraud Prevention

Forter expands global network with McDonald's partnership to advance digital payments and fraud prevention solutions

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forter , the Trust Platform for digital commerce, announced a global partnership with McDonald's to deliver fraud prevention and identity solutions across the quick service restaurant (QSR) leader's digital ecosystem.

In the fast-paced QSR industry, speed and convenience are mission-critical. By leveraging Forter's advanced fraud prevention and identity solutions, the global restaurant brand will advance its capabilities to defend against emerging threats and deliver seamless, secure experiences to its digital customers worldwide.

Forter's capabilities will enable the food retailer to make smarter, real-time trust decisions across McDonald's digital ecosystem, including online orders, payment flows, and its loyalty program.

"The McDonald's experience is known and loved by hundreds of millions of consumers around the world," said Ozge Ozcan, Chief Revenue Officer, Forter. "We're excited to work together to strengthen and secure the McDonald's digital experience, ensuring trust remains a competitive advantage."

"Our customers expect speed and convenience, so digital commerce is essential," said Helen Jorski, Vice President & Treasurer, McDonald's Corporation. "As our digital ecosystem grows and evolves, we also invest in solutions that protect our restaurants and Franchisees from new fraud risks. Forter helps us deliver on both fronts, verifying legitimate transactions with confidence and instantly delivering customers the McDonald's experience they love."

Forter's best-in-class platform is powered by a global network of over 400,000 online businesses and more than two billion shoppers. This collective intelligence ensures seamless experiences for McDonald's digital customers.

For more information about Forter's work with other market-leading companies, visit: www.forter.com/customers .

About Forter

Forter is the Trust Platform for digital commerce. Built on advanced AI, we provide the most accurate, instant assessments of trustworthiness across every step of the buying journey. We give businesses the confidence and insight to securely embrace new innovations, like agentic commerce, without the fear of fraud. Our ability to isolate fraud and protect consumers is why 400,000 businesses, including Adobe, ASOS, eBay, Instacart, Priceline and Nordstrom, have trusted us to decision more than $2 trillion in transactions. Forter helps businesses prevent fraud, maximize revenue, and deliver superior experiences for their consumers. Learn more at www.forter.com.

