Fortis Capital Advisors Continues National Growth with Addition of Kusner, Meyer & Berner

Ben Kusner, Shane Meyer, and Steve Berner, CFP®, join Fortis Capital Advisors, bringing decades of experience, a deeply relationship-driven service model, and a growing national client base.

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors is pleased to announce that Ben Kusner, Shane Meyer, and Steve Berner, CFP®, have joined the firm, further strengthening its growing national presence and commitment to delivering highly personalized wealth management services.

With longstanding roots in Michigan and Northwest Ohio and a client base that continues to expand nationally, the team brings decades of experience, a highly relationship-driven approach, and a deep commitment to helping individuals and families navigate important financial decisions with confidence.

Over the course of their careers, Kusner, Meyer, and Berner have built trusted relationships by staying consistent, adapting alongside clients' evolving needs, and delivering guidance that extends well beyond investment management. Their approach is centered on understanding clients on a deeper level, serving families across generations, and building long-term relationships shaped by responsiveness, care, and thoughtful planning.

That foundation remains unchanged. What changes now is the enhanced platform supporting it.

As part of Fortis Capital Advisors, the team will continue offering the personalized guidance their clients value, now backed by expanded resources, broader capabilities, and the long-term strength of a growing national firm. The partnership is designed to preserve what clients trust most while enhancing the support and solutions available to them over time.

To learn more about the team and their approach, visit Fortis Capital Advisors Team Page.

"Great advisors find their way to great teams," said Roman Moldavsky, CEO of Fortis Capital Advisors. "From our first conversation, it was clear that Ben Kusner, Shane Meyer, and Steve Berner share the same values that have defined Fortis from the beginning: putting clients first, operating with integrity, and building relationships that last. Cultural alignment is not something you can manufacture. When you find it, you build around it."

"Our clients have always been at the center of how we work, and this move allows us to serve them with even greater depth and continuity," said Ben Kusner. "Fortis brings added resources, broader capabilities, and a stronger platform that will help us continue delivering the high level of personal guidance our clients deserve."

Shane Meyer added, "This partnership is about putting our clients in an even stronger position for the future. We now have the ability to pair the personal, relationship-driven approach they value with a broader set of resources that can help us serve them more fully as their needs evolve."

"For me, the most meaningful part of this work has always been the opportunity to make a lasting difference in clients' lives," said Steve Berner, CFP®. "Joining Fortis allows us to maintain the relationships and level of care our clients know while enhancing the support and solutions available to them going forward."

Their addition reflects the kind of growth Fortis believes in most: bringing together advisors who share its values, its standard of service, and its vision for long-term client relationships. It also reinforces Fortis Capital Advisors' continued commitment to building a broader national presence through exceptional advisors, enduring relationships, and a model designed to support clients across every stage of life and wealth.

Investment advice is offered through Fortis Capital Advisors, LLC, 7301 Mission Road, Suite 326, Prairie Village, Kansas 66208, an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Media Contact:

Alyson Cohen

Fortis Capital Advisors

[email protected]

SOURCE Fortis Capital Advisors