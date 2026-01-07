Fortis Capital Advisors Named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Capital Advisors today announced it has been named to Newsweek's America's Top Financial Advisory Firms for 2026 , a recognition highlighting the firm's commitment to comprehensive wealth planning, disciplined investment management, and a client-centered approach to financial guidance.

This recognition reflects Fortis Capital Advisors' continued focus on delivering thoughtful advice, long-term strategies, and personalized service designed to help clients navigate an increasingly complex financial landscape. The firm's approach emphasizes clarity, expertise, and building lasting relationships.

Fortis Capital Advisors was selected from over 16,000 SEC-registered investment advisory firms nationwide. Firms were evaluated using objective criteria, including asset performance, client growth, advisor experience and client-to-advisor ratios, breadth of service offerings, and the management of potential conflicts of interest.

"We are honored to be recognized by Newsweek," said Roman Moldavsky, Chief Executive Officer of Fortis Capital Advisors. "This recognition speaks to the trust our clients place in us and the continued commitment of our advisors and team to providing personalized, long-term planning aligned with each client's objectives."

Financial advisors play an important role in helping individuals and families manage their finances, plan for retirement, and work toward both short- and long-term objectives. As financial needs continue to evolve, many investors seek firms that offer experience, perspective, and a comprehensive approach to planning.

To identify firms meeting these standards, Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group for the second year to present America's Top Financial Advisory Firms 2026, recognizing 1,000 advisory firms across the country that demonstrate strong performance, expertise, and service.

"We hope this ranking helps readers identify firms that can support their financial goals, regardless of income, life stage, or long-term objectives," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

Fortis Capital Advisors is a registered investment advisory firm focused on providing comprehensive wealth planning and investment management services. The firm works with individuals, families, and business owners to develop customized strategies aligned with their financial goals, emphasizing disciplined planning, transparency, and long-term relationships.

