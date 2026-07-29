Fortra Expands Cloud Email Protection to Europe

The industry's first cloud-native email security solution now fully supports European data sovereignty requirements

MINNEAPOLIS, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortra, a global cybersecurity software and services provider, today announced the expansion of its transformative Cloud Email Protection solution into Europe, enabling organizations to defend against advanced email threats while meeting European Union data residency requirements.

Purpose-built for modern cloud environments, Fortra's Cloud Email Protection stops threats that bypass traditional defenses using a combination of AI-powered detection, global threat intelligence from the Fortra platform, and automated remediation. As one of the industry's early cloud-native email security platforms, Cloud Email Protection was created with machine learning and AI models as its core, helping organizations simplify and scale email protection while stopping threats like business email compromise, spear phishing, and targeted social engineering.

Organizations across Europe increasingly require security solutions that allow sensitive email data to remain within European jurisdictions. Fortra's European deployment in ISO27001/SOC2 datacenters enables customers to keep their data in-region, supporting local compliance requirements while maintaining enterprise-grade protection.

Built with privacy-by-design principles, the platform minimizes the collection of personal information while protecting email communications through layered security controls including encryption, access management, and comprehensive auditing.

Customers retain control of their data while benefiting from enterprise email security. Administrative access, data handling practices, and regional hosting support organizations' strict sovereignty requirements.

"Organizations need email security that keeps pace with today's threat landscape while supporting regional compliance requirements," said Aaron Cockerill, Chief Product Officer at Fortra. "Cloud Email Protection has used machine learning and AI as a foundational part of its detection capabilities since its inception as a cloud-native solution. This expansion ensures customers in Europe can benefit from that advanced protection while detecting and eliminating threats faster – without adding operational complexity."

About Fortra

Fortra is a data security company that delivers AI-amplified solutions to help organizations use and protect data with confidence. Powered by purpose-built AI, highly unique data sources and intelligence, and modular delivery, Fortra enables organizations to reduce AI risk, identify threats faster, and strengthen their cyber posture. Learn more about the market's most comprehensive cybersecurity platform at fortra.com.

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SOURCE Fortra