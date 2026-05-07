Fortra Pursues FedRAMP High Authorization for Data Classification Capabilities

Advancing Secure Data Classification for U.S. Government Missions

MINNEAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortra today announced it is pursuing Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization for its data classification capabilities, which will further extend its support of U.S. public sector, federal, and defense organizations operating in critical cloud environments.

FedRAMP High, required for systems that process the government's most sensitive unclassified data, is the U.S. government's most stringent cloud security authorization. By pursuing this authorization, Fortra aims to enable secure discovery, classification, and movement of data across contested, classified, and disconnected operational environments.

"Data classification is the backbone of secure defense collaboration - if it isn't built in from the start, everything else fails," said John Grancarich, EVP, Head of Defense and Intelligence, Fortra. "Pursuing FedRAMP High reflects our long-term commitment to delivering advanced, trusted data security capabilities to government and national security organizations worldwide."

Fortra is partnering with Coalfire, a leading cybersecurity advisory firm and accredited Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO), to support its FedRAMP High authorization activities. The effort includes significant internal investment in security engineering, compliance maturity, and operational rigor aligned with federal requirements.

"Coalfire is proud to support Fortra in pursuing FedRAMP High authorization — an undertaking that demands rigorous security engineering and deep compliance expertise, and one that will ultimately strengthen how federal and defense organizations protect their most sensitive data in the cloud," said Karen Laughton EVP, Advisory Services at Coalfire.

Fortra's commitment to FedRAMP demonstrates its broader strategy to deliver advanced security solutions to highly regulated and mission-driven sectors with integrated, resilient cybersecurity solutions.

Learn more at: https://www.fortra.com/industry/government.

About Fortra

Fortra delivers AI-amplified cybersecurity solutions that help organizations use and protect data with confidence. Powered by purpose-built AI, highly unique data sources and intelligence, and modular delivery, Fortra enables organizations to reduce AI risk, identify threats faster, and strengthen their cyber posture. Learn more about the market's most comprehensive cybersecurity platform at fortra.com.

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SOURCE Fortra