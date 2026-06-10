Forward Thinking Systems Deepens Waste-Specific Capabilities to Further Address Sector Challenges Around Service Verification, Safety, and Performance

JERICHO, N.Y., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems (FTS), a leading solution provider of advanced fleet management and video telematics, today announces expanded capabilities designed to address the unique operational needs of waste collection and recycling fleets.

Waste collection remains one of the most dangerous and operationally complex industries in the United States, yet the telematics tools available to most haulers were designed for highway freight, not residential routes, alley navigation, hopper management, or the service verification. FTS, which already serves waste operations such as Century Waste, Avid Waste Systems, and others, is investing in mission-critical solutions to close that gap.

Proof of Service: FleetCam combines captured video footage with GPS tracking, and PTO events to create a timestamped, verified record that collection service was actually performed. Waste fleets use this to validate completed pickups or drop-offs, and resolve customer disputes quickly without rolling a second truck.

Contamination Verification: AI contamination detection powered by hopper cams and integrations with external technologies help customers detect overflowing bins and container contamination, present verification evidence of contaminated or overloaded bins and dumpsters – connecting the video evidence to specific GPS locations, allowing them to issue additional fees in accordance.

Enhanced Visibility for Safe Alley Navigation: Up to 8 camera angles including , including 45-degree angle backup cams allow safe alley navigation, remote access to the vehicle's camera feed in real-time or ad-hoc viewing of any moment of stored historical footage (without having to physically access the vehicle cameras).

The platform also includes cross-industry capabilities that waste fleets rely on daily, including route optimization, driver safety monitoring, automated logistics, and asset tracking.

FTS is actively developing its next tier of waste specific capabilities, with modules such as:

Driver Safety in High-Risk Collection Environments: Waste collection remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States. New safety features targeting unsafe backing incidents, tight-space maneuvering hazards, and pedestrian-proximity risks.

Waste collection remains one of the most dangerous occupations in the United States. New safety features targeting unsafe backing incidents, tight-space maneuvering hazards, and pedestrian-proximity risks. Predictive Maintenance and Fleet Health Visibility: A centralized command center that aggregates real-time engine health data from distributed hauling districts to minimize equipment failures and downtime. Industry studies show telematics-enabled maintenance programs can reduce maintenance costs by 20% to 30%.

A centralized command center that aggregates real-time engine health data from distributed hauling districts to minimize equipment failures and downtime. Industry studies show telematics-enabled maintenance programs can reduce maintenance costs by 20% to 30%. Automated Overfill Charging, Dynamic Routing, and Smart-Bin Integration: Additional modules in development include automated billing for overfilled containers, demand-responsive dynamic routing, and smart-bin data integration to further reduce unnecessary stops.

"Fleets are often forced to use solutions that don't reflect how their operations actually work," said David Isler, CEO of Forward Thinking Systems. "They need proof of service, not just proof of presence. They need cameras built for their environments. They need maintenance alerts before breakdowns happen. We don't believe in one-size-fits-all systems. We work closely with our customers to adapt the platform to solve their real operational problems. Waste collection is just one example of the approach we apply across every fleet we serve."

For more information, please visit ftsgps.com.

About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems (FTS) specializes in delivering advanced telematics solutions to both public and private sectors for efficient fleet, driver, and asset management. Established in 2005, FTS has empowered numerous clients and agencies with essential tools and data-driven insights for optimized fleet operations. FTS has facilitated seamless access to automated processes for state emissions and compliance solutions, serving a multitude of fleets nationwide.

FTS presents five comprehensive platform offerings — IntelliHub®, Field Warrior®, Route Matrix™, FleetCam®, and DriveShield® — to address diverse challenges in fleet management, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and driver safety across multiple industries on a global scale.

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SOURCE Forward Thinking Systems