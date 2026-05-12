Forward Thinking Systems Expands What Government and Public Sector Fleets Can Access Through Sourcewell

Sourcewell contract renewal gives eligible agencies a streamlined path to GPS vehicle and asset tracking, AI cameras, driver coaching, preventative maintenance, and more under pre-negotiated terms that satisfy local procurement requirements

JERICHO, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Thinking Systems (FTS), a leading provider of fleet management and video telematics solutions, today details the expanded platform capabilities now available to government, education, and nonprofit organizations through its renewed Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract, designated 102924-FWD.

Government fleets operate under a distinct set of pressures. Budget cycles are rigid, procurement processes are time-consuming, and the expectations for accountability are different from those facing private operators. At the same time, these fleets often span diverse vehicle types across multiple departments and bear responsibility for the safety of both employees and the communities they serve.

FTS has spent years working with public sector customers across North America. Agencies recently onboarded through the Sourcewell contract include the City of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Goose Creek Police Department; Marshall County, Iowa; the Minneapolis Police Department; and the Wilmington Police Department.

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization that administers competitively solicited cooperative purchasing contracts on behalf of more than 50,000 member agencies across North America. Purchasing through Sourcewell allows government and public sector agencies to expedite the procurement process through a pre-negotiated cooperative purchasing agreement awarded via RFP.

"Sourcewell gives government agencies a more flexible, efficient path to procurement," said Gil Peters, Director of Government Sales at Forward Thinking Systems. "The competitive evaluation is already done, and the terms are pre-negotiated. Agencies can quickly access a connected platform with GPS tracking, AI cameras, driver coaching, field workforce management, and more."

Fleet Accountability Across Departments: Government fleet managers oversee mixed fleets of vehicles and assets spread across multiple departments, locations, and vehicle types. IntelliHub provides GIS-enabled maps with live GPS positions for every vehicle and asset, along with automated reporting on idle time, fuel consumption, and activity patterns. For agencies already running Cradlepoint infrastructure, IntelliHub activates tracking immediately via NCM — no additional hardware required.

Unplanned Downtime in Public-Facing Operations: IntelliHub's vehicle health monitoring aggregates diagnostic trouble codes, ECU data, and preventive maintenance schedules in one place, giving fleet managers visibility into emerging mechanical issues before they result in unplanned downtime.

Liability When Things Go Wrong on the Road: When a government vehicle is involved in an accident or a citizen complaint, FleetCam provides GPS-stamped video documentation from multiple camera angles. Supervisors can remotely stream live or historic footage without physically accessing the vehicle, providing clear a clear view of exactly what happened.

Building a Safety Culture That Sticks: Many government fleets manage driver safety through incident reports alone — documenting what went wrong after the fact. DriveShield uses scorecard transparency and behavior trend tracking to give drivers and coaches an ongoing picture of performance, with configurable thresholds that define when self-correction, LMS training, or supervisor intervention is warranted.

Government, education, and nonprofit organizations can learn more about our fleet management solutions at ftsgps.com/partners/sourcewell or by visiting sourcewell-mn.gov.

About Forward Thinking Systems (FTS)

Forward Thinking Systems (FTS) specializes in delivering advanced telematics solutions to both public and private sectors for efficient fleet, driver, and asset management. Established in 2005, FTS has empowered numerous clients and agencies with essential tools and data-driven insights for optimized fleet operations. FTS has facilitated seamless access to automated processes for state emissions and compliance solutions, serving a multitude of fleets nationwide.

FTS presents five comprehensive platform offerings — IntelliHub®, Field Warrior®, Route Matrix™, FleetCam®, and DriveShield® — to address diverse challenges in fleet management, asset tracking, ELD compliance, and driver safety across multiple industries on a global scale.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization with over 40 years of experience helping government, education, and nonprofit agencies operate more efficiently. Through competitively solicited cooperative purchasing contracts, Sourcewell serves more than 50,000 member agencies across North America. Learn more at sourcewell-mn.gov.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Forward Thinking Systems