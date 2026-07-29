Fosun International Issues Positive Profit Alert: Profit Attributable to Owners of the Parent for 1H2026 Expected to be Approx. RMB 1.5 Billion to RMB1.8 Billion

HONG KONG, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 29th July, Fosun International (00656.HK) issued a positive profit alert. Its profit attributable to owners of the parent for the first half of 2026 is expected to range from approximately RMB1.5 billion to RMB1.8 billion representing an increase of approximately 127% to 172% compared to the same period last year. The board of directors (the "Board") considers that such increase is mainly attributable to the strong resilience demonstrated by its core industries in the first half of 2026, the steady improvement in operational quality, and the significant increase in industrial operation profit compared to the same period last year.

Previously disclosed information showed that since the beginning of 2026, Fosun International's fundamentals have remained stable, and its core industries including pharmaceuticals and healthcare, insurance and finance, and cultural tourism and consumer businesses, have continued to demonstrate a good development trend.

Among them, Fosun Pharma, a core subsidiary in the Health segment, achieved operating revenue of RMB10.073 billion in the first quarter of 2026, representing a year-on-year increase of 6.93%, while net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent reached RMB871 million, up13.87% year on year. Excluding non-recurring gains and losses, net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent increased by 21.96% year-on-year.

Fosun Insurance Portugal (Fidelidade), a core subsidiary in the Wealth segment, maintained strong premium growth momentum in the first half of 2026, with both its domestic Portuguese and overseas businesses achieving double-digit growth. Meanwhile, Pramerica Fosun Life Insurance achieved net profit of RMB786 million in the first half of 2026, exceeding its net profit for the full year of 2025.

Yuyuan, a core subsidiary in the Happiness segment, expects net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company for the first half of 2026 to range from RMB120 million to RMB170 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 91.04% to 170.64%. In addition, Hainan Mining, a subsidiary in the Intelligent Manufacturing segment, expects to achieve net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company of approximately RMB470 million to RMB550 million in the first half of 2026, representing an increase of 68% to 96% compared with the same period last year. Its profit for the first half of the year has already exceeded that for the full year of 2025.

Market analysts point out that by continuously advancing its strategy of "streamlining operations and strengthening the business, focusing on core businesses", Fosun has been steadily exiting non-core assets while strengthening investment and operational capabilities in its core industries, laying a solid foundation for earnings recovery and long-term profitability. "It is clear that Fosun has now successfully entered the validation phase of its earnings recovery, and its subsequent performance is worth looking forward to."

SOURCE Fosun