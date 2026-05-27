Fosun International Recognized on Fortune's 2026 "Most Admired Chinese Companies" List

HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On 27 May 2026, Fortune China magazine released its 2026 list of "Most Admired Chinese Companies", in which Fosun International Limited ("Fosun International" or the "Company") (HKEX stock code: 00656) was included in the Industry Star List. This highlights Fosun's outstanding performance and industry leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), employee responsibility, and value creation for stakeholders.

In addition to Fosun International, other companies on the list include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, Tencent Holdings, Alibaba, BYD, China Mobile, Lenovo Group, State Grid Corporation of China, and others.

Driven by Innovation, Committed to Social Contribution, Maintaining Leadership in ESG Performance

Building on years of consistent ESG efforts, Fosun International was once again included this year in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 and, for the third consecutive year, ranked among the top 1% in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2026. Under the latest MSCI 5.0 rating model, Fosun International's MSCI ESG rating has been upgraded to the highest rating AAA; its Hang Seng Sustainability Rating has remained at AA-; its FTSE Russell ESG score has risen to 4.2 (maximum score: 5); and Fosun International has been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive year. The continued improvement across multiple international ratings and indices reflects Fosun's long-term commitment and solid progress in ESG governance, information disclosure, risk management, and sustainable development practices.

Fosun integrates innovation-driven development with social responsibility, charting a sustainable path guided by technology innovation and accountability. Its Health business segment remains committed to bringing hope of cure to more patients by addressing unmet clinical needs. It has established a deep presence in core therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology and inflammation, and neurodegenerative diseases, while actively expanding into cardiometabolic diseases and rare diseases. This approach enables the development of high valued competitive pipelines and comprehensive healthcare solutions. Meanwhile, it continues to consolidate its core technical platforms including but not limited to antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), small molecules and cell therapies. Additionally, it actively advances cutting-edge therapeutic modalities such as radiopharmaceuticals and small nucleic acids.

In the field of rare diseases, taking FUMAINING as an example, in 2025, the Class 1 new drug luvometinib tablets (FUMAINING) independently developed by Fosun Pharma was approved for two indications in Chinese mainland. The approved indications are for the treatment of Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH) and Neurofibromatosis Type 1 with Plexiform Neurofibromas (NF1-PN), filling the gap in the treatment of rare tumor diseases in Chinese mainland.

The 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting will be held in Chicago, United States from 29 May to 2 June. Data from a Phase III study of luvometinib tablets (FUMAINING) in adult patients with symptomatic, inoperable PN associated with NF1 has been successfully selected for a Rapid Oral Presentation, providing a new, efficient treatment option for adult patients with NF1-PN.

Furthermore, Henlius' HLX43, a potential best-in-class broad-spectrum anti-tumor PD-L1 ADC, will have its key subgroup progression-free survival (PFS) data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) presented for the first time in a Rapid Oral Presentation at ASCO, further supporting its clinical potential and value in the later-line treatment of refractory NSCLC. Currently, international multicenter clinical trials for NSCLC are rapidly advancing across China, Europe, the United States, Australia, Japan, and other regions. Beyond NSCLC, HLX43 has demonstrated significant advantages characterized by favorable efficacy and safety profile, along with encouraging signals in gynecological tumors, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC), and other solid tumors.

In the field of cell therapy, Fosun Kairos continues to improve the accessibility and affordability of Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), the first CAR-T cell therapy product approved in Chinese mainland. As of the end of 2025, the product had been included in over 110 urban customized commercial health insurances and over 90 commercial insurances, while the number of certified treatment centers on record exceeded 210, covering more than 29 provinces and municipalities across China. In December 2025, it was also included in the first edition of the Commercial Health Insurance Innovative Drugs Catalogue, providing additional payment channels to help ease patients' financial burden and improve access to this advanced therapy.

Regarding global public health, as of the end of 2025, Fosun Pharma's independently developed artesunate for injection had saved more than 88 million severe malaria patients worldwide, with more than 440 million doses supplied globally. The Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) program, centered on the SPAQ-CO product portfolio, had benefited more than 330 million children in Africa. In addition, the main structure of Phase I of the Côte d'Ivoire industrial park in Africa was successfully topped out, and a local manufacturing license was obtained, laying a solid foundation for localized pharmaceutical manufacturing and supply in Africa.

In terms of rural revitalization, as of the end of 2025, the Rural Doctors Program had covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions (including 25 key counties for national rural revitalization), supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 16.34 million rural residents and 3 million rural families.

Actively responding to climate change and promoting low-carbon transition

In response to climate change and low-carbon transition, Fosun actively responds to the national "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emissions reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. Building on its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, Fosun has set a mid-term target to reduce the intensity of Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions by 20% by 2034, using 2024 as the base year. This reflects Fosun's rigorous management of operational emissions and demonstrates the Group's commitment and execution in advancing low-carbon transition.

The Group actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. In 2025, 97% of Club Med's eligible resorts had passed the audit and obtained the Green Globe Certification, the world's leading certification for sustainable tourism. Besides, Atlantis Sanya, Taicang Alps Resort and Lijiang Club Med Resort had obtained LEED Gold Certification, demonstrating Fosun's ongoing efforts and achievements in green building and sustainable tourism.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to deepen its industrial operations, strengthen innovation and globalization, and further enhance its ESG management system. The company will actively respond to national and global sustainability strategies, drive the realization of sustainable development goals, promote technology innovation, implement the "dual carbon" targets, and engage in philanthropic initiatives. Fosun is committed to fostering the long-term sustainable growth of its businesses, creating lasting value for stakeholders, safeguarding employees' rights, and improving customer satisfaction, while steadfastly fulfilling its mission of "Creating happier lives for families worldwide."

SOURCE Fosun