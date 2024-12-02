Fosun's Rural Doctors Program Recognized in UNGC's "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years" Report

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year marks the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Global Compact ("UNGC")'s introduction of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) concept and principles. On 29 November 2024, the UNGC held a launch event for the "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years" report at the UN Compound in Beijing. Fosun's "Rural Doctors Program Empowering Rural Medical Services" was recognized as one of the selected cases in the report.

A panel of United Nations (UN) representatives and academics reviewed submissions over four months, ultimately selecting 20 cases of corporate sustainable development that demonstrate economic viability, practicality, replicability, innovation, and inclusivity. For the first time, the launch event featured a live broadcast, showcasing the sustainable development initiatives of companies in China to global audiences.

This year marks Fosun's 10th anniversary as a UNGC member. As a global innovation-driven consumer group, Fosun is committed to the principle of "business for good" and the ESG vision of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance and Contribution to Society". Fosun holds an MSCI ESG rating of "AA", making it the only conglomerate in Greater China to achieve this rating.

"We support rural doctors, who care for everyone," said Zhang Yifei, Deputy Chief Strategic Empowerment Officer and General Manager of the Corporate Social Responsibility Department of Fosun International and Secretary-General of Fosun Foundation, during the launch event, where he shared the progress of the Rural Doctors Program. In 2017, with the guidance and support of the National Health Commission, Fosun Foundation, together with the China Population Welfare Foundation and the China Guangcai Program Foundation and other units initiated the "Health by Heart - Rural Doctors Program". The program focuses on supporting, empowering, and motivating rural doctors through a comprehensive, multi-faceted support plan known as the "5 One Action". This initiative aims to safeguard grassroots healthcare and advance the goals of the "Healthy China Action 2030" and the vision of a Healthy China. "After more than seven years of development, the program has covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the country, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families." For its efforts, Fosun was awarded the "National Advanced Collective in Poverty Alleviation" title. The program also received accolades such as the "China Charity Award", the "China Youth Volunteer Excellent Organization Award", and the "Shanghai Charity Award".

Looking ahead, the Rural Doctors Program will continue to uphold Fosun's commitment to "Contribution to Society" by enhancing the capabilities of rural doctors, expanding partnerships, and comprehensively supporting rural revitalization. The program aims to achieve high-quality, sustainable development and bring more warmth and care to society.

SOURCE Fosun