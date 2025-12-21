Fosun International Honored with TVB's Highest Accolade, "Outstanding ESG Award"

HONG KONG, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 19 December 2025, the TVB ESG Awards 2025 Presentation Ceremony, hosted by Television Broadcasts Limited ("TVB"), was held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center. Fosun International was honored with the highest accolade, the "Outstanding ESG Award", as well as awards for "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report".

Mr. Wong Wai Lun, Michael, GBS, JP, Deputy Financial Secretary of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Mr. Siu Sai Wo, General Manager (Business Operations) of TVB and Dr. Lawrence Cheung Chi-chong, Chief Technology Officer of Hong Kong Productivity Council served as officiating guests at the awards ceremony and jointly presented the "Outstanding ESG Award" to Fosun International.

TVB pointed out that Fosun International's recognition with the "Outstanding ESG Award", "Best in ESG Practices" and "Best in ESG Report" is well-deserved. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has developed into a large global company with operations spanning healthcare, tourism, consumption, and insurance. With a robust global industrial ecosystem, Fosun operates responsibly in over 40 countries and regions, actively contributing to public welfare and creating sustainable value worldwide.

TVB highlighted that the awards recognize Fosun International's outstanding performance in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and sustainability, while affirming its excellent achievements in ESG over the past year. Each award is presented to the top three scorers in their respective categories, with organizations excelling in both "ESG Practices" and "ESG Report" eligible for the highest accolade, the "Outstanding ESG Award".

In addition to Fosun International, other recipients of TVB's highest accolade, the "Outstanding ESG Award", are all organizations that have demonstrated excellence in ESG. These include government statutory bodies, major public utilities, and well-known companies such as the Airport Authority Hong Kong, MTR Corporation, Schneider Electric, China State Construction Development Holdings Limited, and Riskory Consultancy Limited.

Ms. Angel Sze, Company Secretary and Head of ESG Management Committee of Fosun International, accepted the "Outstanding ESG Award" on behalf of the company and subsequently joined representatives from other award-winning organizations in a panel discussion to share Fosun International's ESG practices and achievements.

Driven by innovation, committed to social contribution

During the discussion, Angel Sze remarked, "Fosun remains committed to innovation-driven development and globalization. Since its establishment, Fosun has stayed true to its original aspiration of 'Contribution to Society', striving to create positive societal impact through its operations. Taking our Health segment as an example, we target original innovation to address unmet clinical needs. By continuously strengthening our independent R&D and innovation capabilities, we strive to deliver higher-quality, more accessible, and more affordable medicines and services to patients."

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, and the anticancer drugs developed by its Health segment have widely benefited cancer patients. Among them, HANSIZHUANG, an innovative anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody independently developed by Fosun, is the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for the first-line treatment of small cell lung cancer (SCLC). To date, it has been approved for marketing in nearly 40 countries and regions, including China, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and India.

Since the beginning of this year, Fosun has achieved multiple breakthroughs in the field of innovative drugs. HLX43, a PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, and Australia. Currently, no PD-L1 ADC has been approved globally, positioning HLX43 as a potential highly effective and safe broad-spectrum anticancer drug.

On 7 December, the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security (MOHRSS) released the 2025 national medical insurance drug list, which includes multiple marketed products from Fosun Pharma. Moreover, the highly anticipated inaugural edition of the commercial insurance innovative drug list was unveiled, featuring Fosun Pharma's CAR-T cell therapy Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection). The successful inclusion of innovative drugs underscores national support for pharmaceutical innovation and paves the way for market promotion and patient access.

Fosun's innovation capabilities have also received high recognition from global pharmaceutical companies. On 9 December, Fosun Pharma announced that its subsidiary had entered into a license agreement with Pfizer, granting Pfizer exclusive worldwide license for the development, use, manufacturing, and commercialization of oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor (GLP-1R) agonists, including YP05002, and any products containing such oral small molecule GLP-1R agonists as an active ingredient.

At the same time, Fosun actively integrates global resources to accelerate the introduction of cutting-edge medical technologies in China, enhancing the accessibility and affordability of medical technologies. By the end of September 2025, over 480 Da Vinci surgical systems had been installed in more than 370 hospitals across the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR, collectively serving over 810,000 patients.

Centering on "Health" as a global public issue, Fosun launched the Rural Doctors Program in 2017. Since its launch, the Program has supported 25,000 rural doctors and benefited 3 million rural families. It was honored as one of the United Nations Global Compact's "20 Cases of Private Sector's Sustainable Development in China for 20 Years", earning international recognition as a model for empowering rural healthcare.

Actively responding to climate change and attaching great importance to biodiversity conservation

With climate change being one of the most severe long-term risks, Fosun recognizes the importance of global cooperation to tackle this challenge. Fosun remains committed to advancing China's "dual carbon" goals by promoting carbon neutrality and energy conservation and emission reduction. In 2021, Fosun made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement.

The Group also actively encourages its member companies to carry out climate actions. In 2024, the Bund Finance Center (BFC), the Group's main office location in Shanghai and a landmark in Shanghai, was successfully included in Shanghai's first batch of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality pilot demonstration projects, becoming the only large-scale commercial complex exceeding 200,000 square meters on the list.

In 2024, Fidelidade, Fosun's insurance company in Portugal, established the Impact Center For Climate Change (ICCC), a knowledge center dedicated to climate change research. Through collaborations with external entities, including universities, research centers, and public institutions, it provides scientific insights on the impacts of climate change on society, particularly in the insurance industry.

In addition to actively addressing climate change, Fosun also places great importance on biodiversity conservation. Since 2018, the Lost Chambers Aquarium at Atlantis Sanya, a subsidiary of Fosun Tourism Group (FTG), has been dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating sea turtles in Hainan Province and its surrounding waters. As of 2024, the aquarium had rescued 24 sea turtles and held 6 sea turtle release events since its opening, returning 10 rehabilitated turtles to the ocean.

On 28 November, FTG hosted "Fosun Holiday Horizon 2026" at Atlantis Sanya, where it signed a partnership agreement with the Nanjing Institute of Environmental Sciences (NIES) of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE). The two parties will incorporate biodiversity conservation and habitat creation into Club Med resorts, jointly developing China's first "biodiversity resort" centered on the concept of "harmonious coexistence between humans and nature".

Empowering a sustainable future through globalization and innovation

Looking ahead, Fosun will remain focused on its core businesses, step up innovation efforts, and firmly advance its globalization strategy, creating greater value for shareholders, employees and society. At the same time, Fosun will continue to closely follow global sustainability trends, continuously refine its ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, ensure information security, promote technology innovation, implement "dual carbon" goals, participate in public welfare undertakings, and protect employees' rights and interests. Leveraging the resources and advantages of its global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavors to make a greater impact on sustainable development and continuously contribute to a better world.

