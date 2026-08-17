FouAnalytics Announces Global Availability of FouAnalytics for Publishers, Decisioning Container

FouAnalytics for Publishers is a collection of features that helps publishers demonstrate "humanness" -- human audience quality, to drive more direct demand and higher CPM prices, and a decisioning container which helps publishers defend against unsupported clawback claims, and report on viewability and brand safety.

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FouAnalytics today announced the global availability of FouAnalytics for Publishers, a suite of features specifically for publishers/sellers of digital ad inventory.

Background: when everyone was called "high quality"

FouAnalytics makes the difference between good publishers and bad sellers visible.

For too long, reputable publishers have been lumped together with fraudulent sites and mobile apps because legacy brand safety and fraud-verification vendors reported 1% invalid-traffic (IVT) rates across everything. While legitimate publishers actually had low IVT, fraudulent sellers' low IVT numbers were due to the failure of legacy verification vendors to detect not just bot traffic, but many other forms of ad fraud like ad stacking, pixel stuffing, apps loading webpages, aggressive ad slot refreshing, extreme ad load, to name a few.

The result was a marketplace in which virtually everyone, including fraudsters, could call their inventory "high quality." FouAnalytics for Publishers gives reputable publishers a way to show, rather than merely say, the humanness of their ad inventory, through independent analytics. In FouAnalytics, blue denotes observed human and good traffic, while red denotes bot and fraudulent traffic. This visual, evidence-based distinction, along with detailed supporting data, enables publishers to demonstrate the real human quality of their advertising inventory to support more direct buys and higher CPMs.

"Fraudsters would never deploy FouAnalytics on their sites and in their mobile apps, because they know I will catch them," said Dr. Augustine Fou, creator of FouAnalytics.

"The commercial value for publishers is straightforward: good publishers should be rewarded for transparent, authenticated, human-quality inventory," said Fou. "Publishers need more than another opaque IVT number. They need evidence, as in the slide above, that they can use in sales materials and buyer conversations to show why their audiences deserve more direct demand and higher CPMs. Blue means humans, and red means bots and fraud. The quality difference is dramatic and visually apparent."

Clawback protection and AI crawler defense

Further, publishers are often confronted with clawbacks, make-good demands, or refund requests after an ad buyer or a third-party verification provider alleges elevated invalid traffic (IVT) or bot activity. These claims can materially reduce publisher revenue, damage buyer relationships, and force publishers into disputes even where they have limited visibility into the evidence behind the accusation.

AI and agentic crawler surges can create a particularly unfair double-whammy. Many publishers do not want AI crawlers harvesting their content or generating ad-bearing page loads. Even where a publisher uses robots.txt to signal that crawler access is unwelcome, a crawler may ignore that request and continue to access the site. The publisher can then face an after-the-fact buyer complaint or refund demand for a non-human traffic surge it neither wanted nor intentionally acquired.

FouAnalytics on-site measurement gives publishers visibility into these events, that are not visible in typical site analytics like Google Analytics. FouAnalytics shows detailed supporting data that helps identify, the AI crawler or automated source, including declared user agent, infrastructure or data-center origin, IP address, device or platform signals, screen and browser attributes, referring URL, and the page-request pattern. That enables a publisher to separate a real audience spike, such as a ticket sale or major news event, from a bot or AI-crawler spike that should not be counted as human traffic.

Preventing monetization of G-IVT

FouAnalytics for Publishers includes a decisioning container, which automatically filters general invalid traffic (G-IVT), including identifiable bot and AI-crawler traffic, before an ad call is made without needing any further technical development from the publisher. Rather than serving an ad first and debating non-human delivery later, publishers can use the container to avoid monetizing traffic is G-IVT.

Implementation is designed to be simple:

The publisher copies and pastes the FouAnalytics decisioning-container code into an ad slot.



The publisher copies and pastes its usual ad call into the decisioning container.



FouAnalytics automatically evaluates the visitor and decides whether the ad call should be made.

The ad call is made only when the visitor is identified as NOT G-IVT. By preventing ad delivery to identifiable bots and AI crawlers, the decisioning container reduces publisher exposure to non-human ad delivery and subsequent clawback claims.

This is a preventive control as well as an evidentiary one. On-site measurement can document an AI crawler surge and support a publisher's response after a buyer raises concerns. The decisioning container adds an earlier control point: it can stop the normal ad call for detected G-IVT, so the publisher is less exposed to claims tied to ads served into bot or crawler traffic in the first place.

Supporting direct and curated demand

The platform is designed to help publishers support several revenue strategies:

Direct-sold campaigns where advertisers want a documented view of human audience quality, viewability, and brand safety.





Private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed deals that reward authenticated, measurable inventory.





Curated supply paths and inclusion lists for buyers seeking more transparent media environments.





Premium pricing conversations grounded in demonstrated human activity, viewability, and appropriate brand-safety reporting, rather than unsupported "high quality" assertions.





Clawback-defense discussions supported by documented, on-site evidence of human behavior and identified bot or AI-crawler surges.





G-IVT prevention through the FouAnalytics decisioning container before an ad call is made.





Publisher authentication signals that help buyers distinguish legitimate supply from domain spoofing or misrepresented bid requests.

FouAnalytics also supports a more transparent standard for verification. Publishers should not lose revenue because of unexplained negative labels, broad domain-level exclusions, or simplistic keyword-based suitability tools that confuse legitimate reporting with unsafe content. Quality measurement must be capable of recognizing the difference between a trusted publisher reporting on a difficult subject and genuinely harmful or fraudulent inventory.

"News, professional journalism, and reputable publishers have too often been caught in blunt automated brand safety filters which are based on keywords in the page url, not even in the content of the page itself," explained Dr. Fou. "The detailed data that FouAnalytics provides was wholly unavailable by all the legacy fraud verification and brand safety vendors. This data allows both buyers and sellers to "see Fou themselves" why a single ad impression was good quality, viewable, and brand safe. Ad buyers no longer need to rely on numbers, without any evidentiary support."

FouAnlaytics for Publishers is available to publishers seeking to validate human audience quality, document viewability and brand-safety results, equip sales teams with evidence-based materials, build a record for responding to IVT-related clawback claims, limit ad exposure to detectable G-IVT and AI crawler traffic, and create a stronger foundation for direct demand and higher CPMs.

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, and the only truly independent analytics platform for digital ads, websites, and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves"™ why something is "high humanness," and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and every agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO, FouAnalytics

[email protected] | (212) 203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics