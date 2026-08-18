New contractual framework gives advertisers directly observed evidence, billability controls, data access, and supply-chain transparency across digital-media investments

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FouAnalytics, the independent analytics and verification platform for digital advertising, websites, and mobile apps, today released public Master Services Agreement boilerplate designed to help advertisers and procurement teams establish evidence-based governance of digital-media spending.

Important legal notice

This boilerplate is a sample business and contractual resource, not legal advice. Each advertiser should have qualified legal counsel review and adapt the document for its own business objectives, risk tolerance, applicable laws, jurisdiction, industry, privacy and consent requirements, media platforms, data-processing arrangements, agency model, supplier contracts, and commercial relationships. No template can account for all platform rules, local laws, measurement limitations, or negotiated agency arrangements.

The Digital Media Governance, Verification, Transparency, and Brand Safety MSA Boilerplate is available at https://api.fouanalytics.com/api/redirect-9971813cjbqej3x85yi8.html

The Digital Media Governance, Verification, Transparency, and Brand Safety MSA Boilerplate gives advertisers a practical contractual framework for requiring directly observed, placement-level analytical evidence to support media delivery, quality, and billability. The template is intended for advertiser-agency, advertiser-vendor, and related digital-media procurement agreements.

Under the template, platform dashboards, delivery reports, invoices, placement reports, log-level data, and legacy verification reports remain useful supplementary inputs. However, they do not alone establish that media actually rendered as represented, appeared in the actual environment, was viewable, reached human users, met the advertiser's quality requirements, or is billable.

"Advertisers should not have to accept a dashboard, an invoice, or an aggregate score as proof of what happened to their media investment," said Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO of FouAnalytics. "Not many remember the Uber fraud case from 2018 where vendors just fabricated placement reports, without actually running any ads. This boilerplate gives procurement and media teams a practical way to require directly observed and measured evidence that they can inspect, investigate, reconcile, and use to make decisions."

The MSA establishes FouAnalytics as the advertiser's required standard of measurement and analytical evidence. It requires agencies and vendors to maintain measurement in advertiser-controlled accounts, disclose known measurement limitations before purchase, provide access to underlying supporting details where available, and use FouAnalytics data to support optimization, billing validation, credits, refunds, make-goods, and audit.

Measurement-first billability

The boilerplate uses a measurement-first billing model. Under the template, a media placement is billable only when FouAnalytics provides the Required Measurement Fields and Sufficient Measurement Data identified in an advertiser-approved, campaign-specific Measurement Plan.

An impression, click, conversion, or other media placement for which FouAnalytics cannot provide Sufficient Measurement Data is non-billable unless the advertiser expressly approves a written billing exception before purchase. The framework requires agencies and vendors to identify known technical, platform, browser, device, CTV, publisher, privacy, and consent-related limitations before a campaign is activated.

The model is intended to give advertisers visibility and control before funds are committed, rather than discovering measurement gaps after delivery has occurred.

"Complete digital-media governance requires more than a summary report after the campaign is over," Dr. Fou said. "Advertisers need to know what can be measured before they buy, what evidence will be available, what cannot be measured, and what their rights are when media is unsupported, non-viewable, invalid, or inconsistent with the agreed requirements."

The document also distinguishes between a measurement gap and a measurement discrepancy. A variance greater than three percentage points between FouAnalytics and comparable third-party reporting triggers audit and technical investigation. It does not, by itself, make otherwise measured media non-billable. The billability standard remains whether the placement is supported by the Required Measurement Fields and Sufficient Measurement Data specified in the applicable Measurement Plan.

Directly collected or observed evidence

The template distinguishes between a vendor that provides a score, classification, or certification and a measurement approach that makes available underlying evidence about an actual media placement and its rendering.

Under the boilerplate, a source is not treated as directly measured simply because it is described as independent, third-party, accredited, certified, or verified. The template requires directly observed, placement-level evidence to the maximum extent technically available, including render-level data, screenshots, actual rendered environment evidence, placement and campaign attributes, device and time data, supply-source information, measurement results, and other analytical detail that allows the advertiser and authorized reviewers to understand and assess the basis for a measurement finding.

Platform and supply-chain data may be reviewed and used in investigations, but the boilerplate treats them as supplementary rather than conclusive evidence. A bid win, platform-reported impression, ad-server event, exchange record, publisher report, invoice, placement report, log-level data record, or legacy verification report does not alone establish actual rendering, viewability, the actual rendered environment, human delivery, or billability.

This approach is described in the following articles with screen shots and examples:

Complete media governance

The MSA boilerplate is designed to support governance across the full digital-media lifecycle, including display, video, mobile web, mobile apps, social, search, native, programmatic, CTV, OTT, audio, retail media, and other digital channels.

Key provisions include:

Advertiser authority and control. Advertisers retain authority over budgets, inventory sources, supply paths, approved platforms, verification standards, reporting requirements, billing rules, remediation decisions, inclusion lists, exclusion lists, and brand-safety requirements.





Advertisers retain authority over budgets, inventory sources, supply paths, approved platforms, verification standards, reporting requirements, billing rules, remediation decisions, inclusion lists, exclusion lists, and brand-safety requirements. Advertiser-controlled access. FouAnalytics accounts, campaign configurations, data, reporting outputs, user permissions, and credentials are maintained in the advertiser's name and under the advertiser's administrative control. The advertiser receives continuous direct access during the campaign and for at least four years after campaign completion. Agencies and vendors may be given access to FouAnalytics dashboards at the discretion of the advertiser.





FouAnalytics accounts, campaign configurations, data, reporting outputs, user permissions, and credentials are maintained in the advertiser's name and under the advertiser's administrative control. The advertiser receives continuous direct access during the campaign and for at least four years after campaign completion. Agencies and vendors may be given access to FouAnalytics dashboards at the discretion of the advertiser. Campaign-level Measurement Plans. Before activation, agencies and vendors must document the applicable measurement method, anticipated coverage, Required Measurement Fields, known limitations, available reporting dimensions, exception inventory, and discrepancy-reconciliation process.





Before activation, agencies and vendors must document the applicable measurement method, anticipated coverage, Required Measurement Fields, known limitations, available reporting dimensions, exception inventory, and discrepancy-reconciliation process. Rendered-delivery evidence. Where third-party in-ad measurement is technically supported, agencies and vendors must deploy FouAnalytics measurement to assess the distinction among bids won, platform-reported impressions, ads served, ads rendered, viewable ads, and ads delivered to verified human traffic.





Where third-party in-ad measurement is technically supported, agencies and vendors must deploy FouAnalytics measurement to assess the distinction among bids won, platform-reported impressions, ads served, ads rendered, viewable ads, and ads delivered to verified human traffic. Walled-garden click verification. Where in-ad measurement cannot be deployed, the MSA requires FouAnalytics ClickTrackers, where technically supported and permitted by the applicable platform, for outbound paid-media links to advertiser-controlled destinations. This enables advertisers to compare platform-reported clicks with directly observed clicks and post-click arrivals.





Where in-ad measurement cannot be deployed, the MSA requires FouAnalytics ClickTrackers, where technically supported and permitted by the applicable platform, for outbound paid-media links to advertiser-controlled destinations. This enables advertisers to compare platform-reported clicks with directly observed clicks and post-click arrivals. Post-click quality measurement. The template provides for FouAnalytics on-site measurement on advertiser-controlled properties, subject to applicable privacy, security, consent-management, legal, and technical requirements. This can help advertisers compare the relative quality and attentiveness of traffic across campaigns, channels, platforms, publishers, and other sources.





The template provides for FouAnalytics on-site measurement on advertiser-controlled properties, subject to applicable privacy, security, consent-management, legal, and technical requirements. This can help advertisers compare the relative quality and attentiveness of traffic across campaigns, channels, platforms, publishers, and other sources. Evidence-based brand safety. The boilerplate requires page, URL, application, CTV application, or equivalent content-level evidence, including contextual text surrounding an advertiser-designated keyword or content indicator where technically available. The presence of a keyword alone does not conclusively establish a brand-safety violation.





The boilerplate requires page, URL, application, CTV application, or equivalent content-level evidence, including contextual text surrounding an advertiser-designated keyword or content indicator where technically available. The presence of a keyword alone does not conclusively establish a brand-safety violation. Supply-chain transparency. Agencies and vendors must disclose gross and net CPMs, fees, commissions, rebates, credits, discounts, incentives, data charges, technology charges, platform fees, service fees, intermediary compensation, identity of the immediate seller, identity of the ultimate media owner where available, and whether media was purchased as agent or principal.





Agencies and vendors must disclose gross and net CPMs, fees, commissions, rebates, credits, discounts, incentives, data charges, technology charges, platform fees, service fees, intermediary compensation, identity of the immediate seller, identity of the ultimate media owner where available, and whether media was purchased as agent or principal. No undisclosed principal trading or margin. The template prohibits undisclosed arbitrage, resale, inventory markup, spread pricing, rebate retention, incentive retention, principal trading, and other non-transparent media-margin practices. Any such undisclosed practice is a material breach under the template.





The template prohibits undisclosed arbitrage, resale, inventory markup, spread pricing, rebate retention, incentive retention, principal trading, and other non-transparent media-margin practices. Any such undisclosed practice is a material breach under the template. Audit and remediation rights. Advertisers may audit relevant campaign, platform, billing, supply-path, and downstream-agreement records. Agencies and vendors must preserve documentation, identify affected spend, and take appropriate suppression, removal, credit, refund, make-good, and recurrence-prevention actions for non-billable inventory.





Advertisers may audit relevant campaign, platform, billing, supply-path, and downstream-agreement records. Agencies and vendors must preserve documentation, identify affected spend, and take appropriate suppression, removal, credit, refund, make-good, and recurrence-prevention actions for non-billable inventory. Continuous governance. The template requires continuous monitoring of measurement coverage and quarterly reviews of inclusion lists, supply paths, invalid-traffic exposure, viewability, content-level brand safety, post-click traffic quality, and related media-quality controls.

A public procurement resource

FouAnalytics is releasing the MSA boilerplate as a public resource for advertisers that want to strengthen digital-media procurement, agency-management, measurement, billing-validation, and audit provisions.

The template is intended to be adapted to the advertiser's own commercial arrangements, measurement needs, campaign types, media environments, privacy requirements, platform rules, and risk tolerance.

"Transparency should mean that advertisers can "see Fou themselves," understand what was bought, trace where funds went, validate what was delivered, and make corrective decisions based on facts," Dr. Fou said. "This boilerplate is designed to help make that level of governance operational and enforceable."

The Digital Media Governance, Verification, Transparency, and Brand Safety MSA Boilerplate is available at https://api.fouanalytics.com/api/redirect-9971813cjbqej3x85yi8.html

About FouAnalytics

Created by Dr. Augustine Fou, FouAnalytics is the most trusted, and the only truly independent analytics platform for digital ads, websites, and mobile apps. The platform provides detailed analytical data so practitioners can "see Fou themselves"™ why something is "high humanness," and troubleshoot what is not good quality. Today FouAnalytics is used globally by advertisers like Microsoft, Beiersdorf and Georgia Pacific, independent agencies and every agency holding company, as well as more than 10,000 SMBs and site owners. More details at www.fouanalytics.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Augustine Fou, CEO, FouAnalytics

[email protected] | (212) 203-7239

SOURCE FouAnalytics