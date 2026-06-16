Foundation Alloy Industrializes New Metals Platform with $22M Series A, New US Facility, and Japanese Distribution Partnership

New 36,000 sqft Massachusetts facility, modular production cell with Re:Build Manufacturing, and Kanematsu Corporation as commercial distribution partner anchor the next phase of MetalsFIRST deployment

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Alloy, the 21st-century metals company building a new way to engineer alloys, today announced $22 million in Series A financing to scale production on its MetalsFIRST™ platform—a fully integrated, solid-state metallurgy technology—to industrial volumes. The round was led by Voyager Ventures, with participation from Trust Ventures, Yamaha Motor Ventures, America's Frontier Fund, Overlap Holdings, Material Impact, Engine Ventures, and El Cap. An additional investment was made by Kanematsu Corporation, a global Japanese trading house, which signed a definitive distribution partnership and is bringing Foundation Alloy's materials to major industrial customers across Japan and Southeast Asia. Foundation Alloy products, all manufactured in the United States, are being piloted by customers today across North America, Europe and Japan.

Hot forging punches made from Foundation Alloy's MC-X—outlasting M2 tool steel under severe thermal conditions. Photo Credit: Foundation Alloy

Engineering alloys are the hidden enabler in every advanced industrial system on the planet, from jet engines, rockets, and energy infrastructure to precision components found in luxury goods like chef's knives and watches. But the way they're made hasn't fundamentally changed since before the space race. Legacy melt-based methods are energy-intensive, slow, and bumping against a performance ceiling that the traditional process can no longer break through. In the military-industrial complex, specific metal components are running 900-day lead times, keeping aircraft on the ground and constraining the rebuilding of defense stockpiles. The bottlenecks for new technologies and systems are both performance and supply issues.

The funding transitions Foundation Alloy into an industrial supplier. This summer, the company is opening a new 36,000 sqft facility in Massachusetts, standing up an additional modular production cell with Re:Build Manufacturing in southern New Hampshire, and doubling headcount across production, engineering, and commercial operations.

"Metals made through our platform are being used by customers today in commercial pilots with Japanese industrials, in production trials across North America and Europe, and in forging demonstrations with LIFT in Detroit," said Jake Guglin, CEO of Foundation Alloy. "This Series A funds the factory, not the lab. Our new Massachusetts facility and modular production cell are set to grow capacity from pilot-scale today to tons per week by 2027—a 100x increase, built on a modular equipment platform that deploys and scales 10x faster than traditional metals manufacturing. We're hiring across production, engineering, and commercial teams to help meet surging demand in defense, advanced manufacturing, and energy where legacy materials and supply chains are failing. Our team is uniquely positioned to solve these challenges right now."

Foundation Alloy's MetalsFIRST approach is a fully integrated, solid-state platform encompassing composition design, mechanical alloying, shape forming, and sintering, that produces engineered alloys without ever entering the molten state. This process enables faster, simpler manufacturing cycles, capital-efficient industrial scale up, and access to alloy compositions and properties impossible to achieve with legacy melt processes. Foundation Alloy's specialty and stainless steels are engineered for the most demanding applications while requiring 80%–90% fewer production steps, while its Molyclast® product line includes MC1200, a molybdenum alloy that delivers more than 3x the strength of commercial alternatives. This combination of superior performance and manufacturability unlocks new capabilities for demanding applications across the industrial space.

"Foundation Alloy's platform addresses the most persistent challenges our customers face—productivity, equipment utilization, and supply-chain reliability—through a fundamentally different production approach," said Kenyu Okawara, General Manager, Kanematsu Corporation. "Client companies across our network are already evaluating Foundation Alloy's materials for high-demand applications, and we look forward to delivering these next-generation alloys to manufacturers across Japan and Asia as part of our solution-oriented approach to the metals business. We see the potential for hundreds of millions of dollars of demand for these materials across Japan and Southeast Asia in the coming years."

"Aerospace, defense, energy, and precision manufacturing need alloys that are stronger, cheaper, and faster to produce than anything available today. Foundation Alloy delivers this leap forward with metals engineered at the atomic level through its MetalsFIRST platform. Voyager is proud to back this team as they redefine metals and manufacturing, all made in America," said Sarah Sclarsic, Founder and Managing Partner at Voyager Ventures.

Foundation Alloy's products are in industrial pilots today through its Molyclast family of molybdenum-based alloys which are used across hot forging, die casting, and high-temperature applications. Foundation Alloy is already expanding into iron-based alloys, including stainless, tool and high-performance specialty steels with multiple customer pilot programs. The company's near-term product expansion targets cutting tools and blades, with longer-term applications in aerospace components, defense systems, and next-generation energy technologies. Customers can take MetalsFIRST output as fully finished parts, near finished parts, or in stock form.

LIFT, the Department of War-supported national advanced materials and manufacturing innovation institute, is an accelerator connecting advanced materials, manufacturing processes, systems engineering and talent development enhancing America's manufacturing competitiveness, national economy and security.

"The Department of War Manufacturing Innovation Institutes' core mission is to accelerate transformational technology into the U.S. industrial base and to support the successful scale up of those innovations," said Nigel Francis, CEO and Executive Director, LIFT. "We are tremendously proud to see that vision realized with Foundation Alloy and this important Series A funding. Our testbed and pilot plant facility in Detroit played a pivotal role in testing and demonstrating Foundation Alloy's novel technology, helping to lay the foundation for this next phase of growth—right here in the United States."

About Foundation Alloy

Foundation Alloy is the 21st-century metals company. MetalsFIRST™ is a fully integrated, solid-state platform that ends the melt-based era of metals manufacturing. New alloys go from design to production in months instead of years, and finished parts ship in days with advanced performance legacy methods cannot match. The company has 17 granted patents on its underlying processes and is backed by Voyager Ventures, Material Impact, El Cap, Yamaha Motors, Trust Ventures, Engine Ventures, America's Frontier Fund, Overlap Holdings, Kanematsu Corporation, Alumni Ventures, and Safar Partners. To learn more about how Foundation Alloy is building the metals layer of modern American manufacturing, visit foundationalloy.com.

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Foundation Alloy