Foundation Alloy Launches Molyclast™ MC1200, the Strongest Commercially Available Molybdenum Alloy

BOSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Alloy is announcing the launch of Molyclast™ MC1200, the strongest molybdenum alloy ever commercialized. MC1200 is the latest in a new class of metals Foundation is pioneering that combines superior performance, versatility, and reliability with simple, clean, rapid manufacturing. MC1200 is up to 3x stronger than the current market leader, with exceptional room temperature ductility. This combination of strength and manufacturability unlocks entirely new engineering capabilities for a broad array of customers, including those in semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and medical imaging.

"With MC1200, Foundation Alloy takes a leap towards the ideal for refractory metals, unlocking persistent ductility in an alloy of very high strength," said Dr. Christopher Schuh, Dean of Engineering and Applied Science at Northwestern, former Head of Materials Science and Engineering at MIT, and co-founder of Foundation Alloy. "This is the result of advancements in both formulation and processing together, the only way to realize the full promise of metals. MC1200 will not only redefine the current uses of refractory alloys, but also open new markets for them by eliminating multiple of their greatest limiting drawbacks."

MC1200 delivers a unique combination of benefits that removes long-standing tradeoffs in materials selection. MC1200's high strength doesn't come at the expense of room temperature ductility, improving manufacturability and margin of safety in service. Likewise, engineers no longer have to choose between strength and high temperature performance. MC1200's fully recrystallized microstructure delivers predictable strength from 25C to over 1500C, avoiding the embrittlement and precipitous property loss common in refractory alloys.

These advantages extend directly to manufacturing. Because MC1200 achieves its superior properties in the as-sintered state, components can be produced as near-net shapes. This enables true geometric freedom in part design, guarantees uniform performance in all dimensions — a first in the molybdenum market — and eliminates more than 60% of processing time and scrap in refractory component manufacturing.

MC1200 is processed using Foundation Alloy's proprietary MetalsFIRST™ metallurgy platform, which eliminates melting and enables precise control over alloy chemistry and microstructure. This process produces a fully recrystallized part with grain sizes approximately 100× smaller than conventional molybdenum alloy components, contributing to MC1200's high strength.

"MC1200 is the first in a new category of ultra high-performance metals that are simple to manufacture and scale," said CEO Jake Guglin. "With MetalsFIRST™, we are breaking conventional alloy limits and putting new materials in the field in months, instead of years. Our customers are already benefiting from both the new capabilities and speed, and with the release of MC1200, we are proving yet again that we can push performance farther and faster than any other materials company in the world."

MC1200 has moved beyond development, with Foundation Alloy manufacturing customer parts and validating performance through in-field testing. View the MC1200 data sheet here or reach out for samples and purchasing inquiries at [email protected], with deliveries available later this year.

About Foundation Alloy: Foundation Alloy is the 21st century metals company. Its MetalsFIRST™ technology enables faster and more capital-efficient production of groundbreaking new alloys for the industrial world. Backed by Material Impact, Engine Ventures, America's Frontier Fund, Yamaha Motor Ventures, El Cap, and others, the company is reinventing the metals industry and reestablishing American manufacturing leadership. Learn more at www.foundationalloy.com .

