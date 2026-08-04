FOUNDATION CONSUMER HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES SENIOR LEADERSHIP CHANGES FOLLOWING STRATEGIC REPOSITIONING INTO WOMEN'S HEALTH

Following successful portfolio streamlining, Foundation Consumer Healthcare sharpens category focus on the high-growth women's health market with two senior leadership appointments. Rupa Bahri, former Haleon executive, has been appointed CEO. Founder and current CEO Greg Bradley will assume the role of chairman of the board.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Consumer Healthcare (FCH) today announced the appointment of Rupa Bahri as chief executive officer. The appointment marks the culmination of a strategic transformation to establish FCH as a pure play leader dedicated to the women's health sector. The announcement follows the completion of a targeted divestiture of the company's over-the-counter (OTC) wellness brands to Prestige Consumer Healthcare in June 2026.

Foundation Consumer Healthcare

"I am honored to join Foundation Consumer Healthcare at such a transformative time," said Rupa Bahri, incoming CEO. "The team has an iconic brand in Plan B, and we have an opportunity to create an exceptional platform. Women's health represents one of the most dynamic and crucial opportunities in health care today, and I look forward to working with the team to deliver innovative solutions and build a market-leading business."

Bahri succeeds Greg Bradley, who co-founded FCH and has led it as CEO since its inception in 2014. During his tenure, Bradley scaled the business from a startup to a top-10 OTC health care company, recently completing a strategic portfolio optimization and divestiture program. Bradley will transition to chairman of the board of FCH and also serves as Chairman of the Board of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA).

"It has been a privilege to lead Foundation Consumer Healthcare over the past 12 years, a period over which we achieved phenomenal growth" said Bradley. "With our focus now fully anchored on women's health, Rupa is exceptionally qualified to steer the company into this compelling next era. I'm excited to partner with her in my role as chairman of the board."

With more than two decades of global health care leadership, Bahri brings a proven track record of driving strategic growth, scaling operations, executing complex M&A, and building high-performing organizations. Most recently, as the seven-year Canadian president of Haleon, home to brands such as Advil, Centrum, and Sensodyne, she delivered record-breaking growth in market share, profitability, and operational efficiency. Bahri previously led major U.S. portfolio turnarounds at Novartis Consumer and GSK Consumer Healthcare. She began her career in R&D engineering at Medtronic before honing her strategic expertise at McKinsey & Company.

About Foundation Consumer Healthcare

Foundation Consumer Healthcare LLC (FCH) is an over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare company located in Pittsburgh, PA. FCH develops and markets expert-recommended, consumer-preferred OTC healthcare products. Our flagship brand, Plan B One-Step®, is the #1 OB/GYN-recommended emergency contraception in the US. Through our work with Plan B, FCH continues to make strides in providing education and increasing access to emergency contraception for women.

SOURCE Foundation Consumer Healthcare