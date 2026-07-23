PLAN B STANDS WITH THE NEXT GENERATION: NEW SURVEY FINDS YOUNG VOTERS MOST LIKELY TO SAY THE HEALTH CARE SYSTEM IS FAILING WOMEN

New National Survey Reveals a 15-Point Generational Gap and a Clear Message from Gen Z & Millennial Voters: Do Better

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national voter reveals that Gen Z and Millennial voters are the most vocal about the failures of the U.S. health care system when it comes to women's reproductive health. The survey, conducted by Impact Research and Echelon Insights for Center Forward among 1,206 registered voters in the likely electorate nationwide, shows that younger Americans are far more likely than older generations to say the system falls short for women seeking to prevent pregnancy, and they want policymakers to do something about it.

Gen Z and Millennials are sounding the alarm on women's reproductive health care

"Gen Z and Millennials are not just the future of this country, they are active voters who are paying close attention to how the health care system treats women," said Tara Evans, Marketing Director for Plan B. "This data shows that younger Americans have high expectations for the care women deserve and low tolerance for a system that fails to deliver. Policymakers and health care leaders need to be listening."

As the first generation to grow up with over-the-counter access to emergency contraception, Gen Z and Millennials understand firsthand what is at stake if that access is threatened. Their message to the health care system and to elected officials is unambiguous: do better.

KEY GENERATIONAL FINDINGS:

45% of Millennial voters say the U.S. health care system does a poor or very poor job meeting women's health needs while seeking to prevent pregnancy, compared to 35% of voters overall.

40% of Gen Z voters say the same, making them the two generations most critical of the system's performance in this area.

In contrast, only 30% of Baby Boomers and older voters** rate the system poorly on this measure, a 15-point gap with Millennials.

83% of all voters agree it is important that women be able to quickly and easily access over-the-counter emergency contraception if a situation arises where they need it, a sentiment that is even more pronounced among younger voters.

76% of all voters believe emergency contraception should remain over the counter and accessible like other over-the-counter medications.

Younger voters are also among those most likely to encounter health information through social media, making accessible and accurate information about emergency contraception especially critical for this generation.

Among voters who lack familiarity with emergency contraception, those who are least informed receive significantly less health information outside of provider conversations, highlighting the need for broader public education efforts.

The generational divide in this data reflects a broader shift in how younger Americans think about reproductive health care. For Gen Z and Millennials, access to emergency contraception is not a political debate. It is a basic health care expectation. The survey found that when voters across all ages are informed that Plan B One-Step is not an abortion pill and has the same active ingredient as regular birth control at a higher dose, favorability rises significantly across every demographic group.

"Education matters enormously here," adds Evans. "When voters understand what Plan B actually is and how it works, support goes up. Our job is to make sure that accurate information reaches every generation, and that the access younger women depend on is never taken away."

The survey was conducted January 12-16, 2026, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.2 percentage points. Full topline results are available at center-forward.org.

About Plan B One-Step Plan B One-Step is a backup method of birth control used to help prevent unintended pregnancy after unprotected sex or if the usual method of birth control fails. It is not an abortion pill and will not impact implantation or harm an existing pregnancy. Emergency contraception, like Plan B, is used within-72-hours after unprotected sex. The sooner it is taken, the better it works. Available without a prescription or ID at retailers nationwide, Plan B is safe, legal, and accessible in all 50 states. These findings are part of the 2026 Women's Health Mandate, a five-part bipartisan data series on women's health care in America, conducted by Impact Research and Echelon Insights for Center Forward.

SOURCE Foundation Consumer Healthcare