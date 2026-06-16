Foundation Investment Partners invests in American Key Supply

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Foundation Investment Partners

Jun 16, 2026, 10:32 ET

SOLON, Ohio, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Investment Partners (FIP) is pleased to announce its successful investment in American Key Supply (AKS), a leading national distributor of hardware and supplies for professional locksmiths. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, AKS offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning automotive and commercial keys and remotes, programming tools and cables, key-cutting machines, and a full range of locksmith tools and consumables.

AKS has built their reputation on deep industry expertise paired with exceptional customer service. From their educational videos to hands-on instruction at Locksmith University, the company equips professionals to learn, grow, and master their crafts. Its decades of parts and compatibility knowledge are available to customers real time via a dedicated live support team... because in locksmithing, every job is urgent.

AKS will continue to operate with industry veteran Cary Stevens serving as CEO. "We chose a partner who shares our values and will help us scale while preserving what makes us special. This investment gives us the resources to serve customers better and accelerate our growth without losing our culture," said Stevens.

Media Contact:
David Wood
30640 Bainbridge Road, Ste 4
Solon, OH 44139
[email protected] 

SOURCE Foundation Investment Partners

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