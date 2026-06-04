FIP Announces Investment in Tebco of Kentucky, Inc.

SOLON, Ohio, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation Investment Partners (FIP) strengthens its position in the truck equipment and manufacturing sector through its investment in Tebco of Kentucky, Inc. (Tebco), a manufacturer of custom dump bodies and distributor of truck equipment throughout the eastern United States.

Tebco has never strayed from their dedication to superior performance, reliability, and customer service. Each dump body is designed, built, and serviced as if it were their own. That level of personal commitment and assurance is the "Tebco difference". "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for our company and our employees. With FIP's resources and expertise, we can accelerate our growth while maintaining the customer-first values that have defined our success," said President Brandon Faulkner.

The transaction reinforces FIP's commitment to investing in high-quality manufacturing and service companies that play a critical role in the North American work truck and specialty vehicle supply chain. Mike Faulkner, the founder of Tebco, focused on developing partnerships as opposed to one-time transactions in order to serve as a lifelong resource to its customers. Foundation Investment Partners hopes to continue his legacy.

About Foundation Investment Partners

Foundation Investment Partners focuses on investing in niche manufacturers, high value-added distributors, and outsourced business service providers with EBITDA levels of $1 million to $10 million. FIP's operating model focuses on embedding our team with the owners or operators of smaller businesses to provide the support, guidance, and resources necessary to grow the business. For more information, please visit www.foundationpartners.net.

Media Contact: David Wood, 30640 Bainbridge Road Suite 4, Solon OH, 44139, 440-903-1791

SOURCE Foundation Investment Partners