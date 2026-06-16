Foundry Nation Expands Two Scoops THC Soda Line with New Classic Cola and Cream Soda Flavors

Old-school flavors. New-school high.

MINNEAPOLIS, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Nation, the Minnesota-based THC beverage brand known for reimagining nostalgic soda flavors, today announced the launch of two new additions to its 10mg Two Scoops THC Soda lineup: Classic Cola and Cream Soda.

Foundry Nation Foundry Nation

The new flavors build on the success of the Two Scoops collection, which combines familiar soda-shop favorites with THC. Originally inspired by classic floats like Orange Dream, Cherry Cream, and Root Beer, the lineup now expands with two of the most recognizable flavors in the soda category. Like all Foundry Nation beverages, Classic Cola and Cream Soda are made with real ingredients and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

The launch reflects growing consumer interest in THC beverages that deliver recognizable flavors and approachable alternatives to traditional alcoholic drinks, while also reflecting growing demand for products made with better ingredients.

"Foundry has always been about doing the classics right," said Beecher Vaillancourt, Founder and CEO of Foundry Nation. "Cola and cream soda are iconic flavors. We wanted to create versions that stay true to what people love about them while bringing something new to the experience."

Positioned at the intersection of nostalgia and modern cannabis culture, Foundry Nation continues to grow within the expanding THC beverage category.

For more information, visit foundrynation.com or follow @foundrynation on social media.

About Foundry Nation

Foundry Nation creates bold, flavor-forward beverages inspired by classic soda culture and cannabis strains. Foundry Nation delivers approachable cannabis experiences with unapologetically good flavor.

Media Contacts

Beecher Vaillancourt

Founder & CEO, Foundry Nation

[email protected]

Taylor Foxman

Founder & CEO, The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Foundry Nation