Foundry Nation Announces Brand and Portfolio Refresh Across THC Beverages and Gummies

MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Nation, a Minnesota-based THC beverage brand inspired by classic flavors and old-school energy remixed for a new era, today announced a brand and portfolio refresh across its THC beverage and low-dose gummies lineup.

The update introduces new packaging and branding alongside refined product formulations and a tighter focus on the brand's best-selling flavors.

Across the portfolio, Foundry Nation has also added strain-specific terpene blends, allowing consumers to choose experiences aligned with Sativa, Indica, or Hybrid effects. These blends draw inspiration from well-known cultivars such as Blue Dream, Granddaddy Purple, and Lemon Haze, helping consumers better navigate the type of experience they're looking for.

Updated formulations are now made without artificial colors or flavors, emphasizing bold, familiar flavor profiles with a cleaner ingredient approach.

"This wasn't about doing more. It was about doing it right," said Allison Vaillancourt, Founder and CMO of BLNCD & Foundry Nation.

"This refresh was about refining the experience without losing what makes Foundry great. The lineup remains flavor-forward at its core — we've just elevated the formulas, effects, and packaging around them."

Foundry Nation and its sister company BLNCD are Minnesota-made, independent THC brands redefining social drinking through elevated, intentional alternatives to alcohol.

To learn more, check out https://foundrynation.com/; we also encourage you to follow us on social via @foundrynation.

