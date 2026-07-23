Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea Introduces Kai Holo Spa, A Wellness Sanctuary Inspired by the Flow of the Island

Aquathermal experiences, signature Pacific Journeys rituals, and modern innovation converge in a seamless wellness journey.

MAUI, Hawaii, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaii's five-star, five-diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea unveils Kai Holo Spa, a wellness destination where island-inspired experiences meet modern innovation. Translating to "flowing tide" in Hawaiian, Kai Holo Spa invites guests into a personal flow state, where they move seamlessly through an immersive aquathermal experience, island-inspired Pacific Journeys, and cutting-edge offerings. Every aspect has been designed to restore and transform.

The aquathermal center at Kai Holo Spa, featuring contrast pools, steam, and sauna at Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea.

At the heart of the spa is an aquathermal center, inviting guests to experience wellness together. Its design reflects Maui's dramatic landscape and the continuous journey of water from mountain to sea. A sculptural cleft black granite wall anchors the space, introducing a textural element reminiscent of the island's volcanic origins. Softly illuminated pathways and cascading water create a tranquil setting centered around three hydrotherapy pools: a vitality pool, therapeutic hot pool, and invigorating cold plunge. Nearby, a steam room, a sensory experience shower, and traditional and infrared saunas complete the circuit, encouraging guests to embrace the restorative benefits of contrast therapy. Throughout the aquathermal center, as well as within the relaxation lounge and treatment rooms, the visible spectrum of light and color flows intentionally, optimizing circadian rhythms to balance energy, promote relaxation, and deepen each experience.

"At Kai Holo Spa, every experience has been shaped with care, from the way guests are welcomed into the space to the final notes of each treatment," says Four Seasons Resort Maui Senior Spa Director Pat Makozak. "Wellness today is deeply personal, and at Kai Holo that means meeting each guest exactly where they are. Whether spending an afternoon flowing through the aquathermal circuit or immersing themselves in one of our signature rituals, the intention is the same: transformation not as a destination, but as a direction."

Guided by the tides, a standout menu of thoughtful treatments, including the new Pacific Journeys, reflects the spa's philosophy that restoration is most meaningful when rooted in place. A selection of signature Pacific Journeys include:

Kai Holo Signature Oceanside Ritual: Inspired by the restoring rhythm of Hawaii's tides, this oceanside ritual moves from a warm black sea-salt foot soak to a resort-harvested honey and sugar polish, flowing kukui oil massage, and soothing scalp ritual.

Inspired by the restoring rhythm of Hawaii's tides, this oceanside ritual moves from a warm black sea-salt foot soak to a resort-harvested honey and sugar polish, flowing kukui oil massage, and soothing scalp ritual. Piko Mālama Wahine: Devoted to honoring the woman's center, this deeply nurturing ritual includes a warm herbal poultice of honey, lemon balm, chamomile, and lavender, a flowing kukui oil massage, and amla oil scalp ritual. It is especially meaningful during times of transition.

Devoted to honoring the woman's center, this deeply nurturing ritual includes a warm herbal poultice of honey, lemon balm, chamomile, and lavender, a flowing kukui oil massage, and amla oil scalp ritual. It is especially meaningful during times of transition. Spirulina & Astaxanthin Ocean Detox Body Ritual: Rooted in the ocean's own minerals, this detoxifying ritual opens with dry brushing before a warm seaweed and Hawaiʻi-grown spirulina wrap re-mineralizes and restores radiance. A lomi lomi massage with astaxanthin-infused oil completes the experience, leaving skin hydrated, luminous, and softly renewed.

Rooted in the ocean's own minerals, this detoxifying ritual opens with dry brushing before a warm seaweed and Hawaiʻi-grown spirulina wrap re-mineralizes and restores radiance. A lomi lomi massage with astaxanthin-infused oil completes the experience, leaving skin hydrated, luminous, and softly renewed. Queen's Garden Fern Ritual: Drawing inspiration from the Resort's own Queen's Garden, native fern oil sourced from Kauai and island botanicals flow through a restoring massage before a warm lava mask applied to the spine and feet is wrapped in ti leaves, promoting deep release and relaxation.

Beyond Pacific Journeys, Kai Holo offers an innovative facial menu blending bio-hacking technology with cutting-edge skincare science, comprehensive bodywork treatments, and an array of curated wellness services.

Building on an established collaboration with Next|Health since 2021, Kai Holo Spa introduces a newly redesigned longevity center adjacent to the spa, offering biomarker testing, IV therapy, and NAD+ treatments designed to optimize health and complement the spa's restorative offerings, with a hyperbaric chamber arriving late summer. A reimagined fitness center equipped with sandstone-color Technogym equipment, body composition analysis, and a new infrared Movement Studio offering yoga, Pilates reformer, and outdoor TRX classes completes the Resort's comprehensive wellness ecosystem.

Signature wellness retreat programming, curated by Senior Spa Director Pat Makozak, will debut later this year.

Kai Holo Spa marks the centerpiece of the Resort's comprehensive transformation. Guided by internationally renowned firm Meyer Davis, whose vision extends across guest rooms, suites, and the Club Floor, the transformation honors the Resort's iconic legacy while elevating every dimension of the guest experience—immersive, restorative, deeply personal, and designed to flow as naturally as the island itself.

For more information on Kai Holo Spa, visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/spa/ .

About Four Seasons Resort Maui

Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres along the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront property is renowned for its impeccable service, refined luxury, and warm sense of aloha rooted in respect for the land and community it calls home. Guests can restore at the newly opened Kai Holo Spa, a transformative wellness sanctuary inspired by the natural flow of the island. Exceptional dining awaits at four of the island's most celebrated restaurants: Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Wolfgang Puck's Spago Maui, DUO Steak and Seafood, and KOMO. This sophisticated home away from home caters to every generation, offering an array of thoughtful experiences and three pools overlooking the Pacific and neighboring islands. Whether it's a first visit or a long-standing tradition, guests are welcomed with the same genuine Hawaiian hospitality. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/.

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui