Four Seasons Resort Maui Unveils the Club Floor, a Reimagined Hotel-Within-a-Hotel Experience

The Club Floor features 26 transformed rooms and suites and a private lounge, paired with dedicated concierge service for an elevated guest experience.

WAILEA, Hawaii, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Set along the sunlit shores of Maui, Five-Star, Five-Diamond Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea debuts the Club Floor, its most elevated and personal guest experience to date.

Led by the acclaimed New York–based multidisciplinary design studio Meyer Davis, every detail of the Club Floor has been curated to create an artful sanctuary, where privacy, personalized service, and a deep sense of place converge in sophisticated harmony.

Source: Four Seasons Resort Maui

"The Club Floor represents the Resort's commitment to exceptional, personalized service in its most refined form," says Konrad Gstrein, General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea. "The thoughtfully designed spaces allow our dedicated team to anticipate each guest's unique needs—whether arranging a private dinner on your lanai or greeting you in the lounge each morning with your preferred coffee. This is hospitality that feels effortless and deeply personal."

The Club Floor features 26 transformed rooms and suites with exclusive access to the reimagined Club Lounge—a private sanctuary that evokes the ease and familiarity of a private club. Guests enjoy a personalized hospitality experience that moves from a thoughtfully curated breakfast to afternoon tea to evening bites and after-dinner drinks, all attended by a concierge team dedicated solely to Club guests, many of whom have served the Club Floor for decades. Private check-in and check-out and elevated amenities round out an experience where each detail is considered and every return feels like a homecoming.

The Club Lounge Reimagination

The Club Lounge offers guests a private sanctuary designed around the principles of movement and fluidity that define island living. Soft seating vignettes, layered millwork, and carefully framed ocean views create moments for rest, reflection, and quiet connection.

With private check-in and generous amenities, the lounge creates an elevated residential atmosphere where every detail encourages guests to slow down and linger. Natural materials in woven panels and furniture such as reclaimed wood, stone, raffia, abaca, and seagrass, ground the space in Maui's landscape, and establish a design language that extends throughout the Club Floor and honors the Resort's iconic legacy. Interior details including the decorative screens, floor lamps, and dining tables are crafted with carved wood as a nod to Hawaiian artistic practices.

"Our goal was to create interiors that feel intrinsically connected to Maui—spaces that move with the rhythms of the island and preserve its magnetic pull. We drew inspiration from ancient Hawaiian celestial navigation, where the night sky guided seafaring journeys, serving as a metaphor for discovery and return," says Will Meyer, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis. "This informed design decisions throughout the Club guest rooms and amenities. Each space was approached as places of both familiarity and discovery, where natural materials, woven textures, and subtle references to local craft create a sense of continuity with the landscape."

A Modern Hawaiian Luxury Guest Room Design

The 26 guest rooms and suites reflect quiet sophistication and intentionality, with thoughtful layouts that support multiple modes of living. Distinct zones for sleep, relaxation, and activity encourage a slower pace, while private lanais extend living areas outward, framing views of the West Maui Mountains and neighboring islands to create a continuous dialogue with Maui's natural surroundings.

A serene palette of creams, soft blues, and crisp whites mirrors the island's shifting light, from sunrise to sunset, grounded by natural materials that connect each space to the landscape. Subtle references to local artisans and Hawaiian culture add authenticity and depth, including accent fabrics inspired by the local flora of the island such as hibiscus and palm, creating a fluid experience where interiors, architecture, and the elemental beauty of Maui feel inseparable.

"Throughout the project, we focused on creating moments of pause—spaces that frame the ocean, invite shifting light into the interiors, and allow guests to settle into a slower, more reflective pace that feels true to the spirit of the island," says Gray Davis, Co-Founder of Meyer Davis. "Our earlier work on the property's Maile Presidential Suite informed the design of the Club Floor, carrying forward a language of natural materials and crafted detail. Woven raffia and abaca panels, custom rope-detailed furnishings, corridor carpets, and carved wood screens inspired by canoe paddles create a layered environment that echoes the movement of waves, resulting in a design deeply rooted in the island's materials, traditions, and rhythms."

A Transformational Year Ahead for Four Seasons Resort Maui

The unveiling of the Club Floor marks just the beginning of Four Seasons Resort Maui's forthcoming evolution set to debut later this year. The comprehensive Resort transformation will include refreshed guest rooms and suites; the introduction of The Queen's Garden, an immersive cultural sanctuary in honor of Queen Lili'uokalani; an on-site gourmet grab-and-go experience by Pantry by Madhappy; and the highly anticipated debut of the Resort's Spa and Wellness Center, replete with an aqua-thermal experience and treatments that embody both ancient wisdom and modern understanding.

The Club Floor at Four Seasons Resort Maui is available for booking here. For more information, visit fourseasons.com/maui or call (808) 874-8000.

About Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Maui's iconic Forbes Five-Star resort is nestled on 15 acres of the breathtaking Wailea Coast. The 383-room oceanfront resort is world-renowned for its comfortable opulence, impeccable service, luxurious amenities, and for living in harmony with its environment and community. The resort in Maui is also home to one of the nation's top-rated spas committed to wellness. Guests can indulge in exceptional dining at four of Hawai'i's most celebrated restaurants—Ferraro's Restaurant & Bar, Spago Maui, DUO Steak and Seafood, and the newly opened KOMO. This sophisticated home away from home caters to the needs and interests of all generations—offering world-class activities and one-of-a-kind Unforgettable Experiences, a museum quality art collection, three pools overlooking the azure-blue Pacific Ocean including an adults-only pool, and more. Four Seasons Resort Maui, a Hawaiian vacation destination geared to action adventurers, those guests wishing to practice the fine art of doing nothing at all, and everyone in between. For more information, please visit https://www.fourseasons.com/maui/

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Maui