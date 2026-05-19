FOX NATION FINDS ITS NEXT FOX-WORTHY STAND-UP SPECIAL WITH JEFF FOXWORTHY'S "THE JOKE'S ON ME" PREMIERING JUNE 1

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will present an all-new special from legendary comedian Jeff Foxworthy titled The Joke's On Me, set to premiere on Monday, June 1st, announced FOX Nation President Lauren Petterson. Filmed at the Gas South Theatre in Duluth, Georgia, the special offers a heartfelt and hilarious look at Foxworthy's life, career, and signature comedic style. An early look can be found here.

In commenting on the special, Petterson said, "Few performers have shaped American comedy quite like Jeff Foxworthy. This special captures the humor audiences have loved for decades while also reflecting on the moments, memories, and experiences that defined his extraordinary career."

Foxworthy added, "Comedy has always been about finding the funny in everyday life, but people don't always get to see the work and process behind it. I'm grateful to FOX Nation for understanding the vision I had for this special and giving me the chance to share that journey with the audience."

During the special, Foxworthy delivers fresh stand-up reflecting on family, aging, and the everyday moments that have long defined his work. Featuring behind-the-scenes and documentary-style footage, The Joke's On Me offers a rare glimpse inside the genius of how his material was developed, refined, and brought to the stage. With this special, Foxworthy brings his career full circle, offering not only laughs but an honest reflection on a lifetime spent connecting with audiences through humor.

Jeff Foxworthy is the best-selling comedy recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and the author of more than 26 books. In 2014, he was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. While widely known for his iconic "You might be a redneck" jokes, his comedy extends far beyond those one-liners. His television work includes hosting Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, Bring the Funny, and The American Bible Challenge, as well as co-creating and starring in Blue Collar TV. A founding member of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, he helped create one of the most successful comedy franchises of all time. His most recent special, The Good Old Days, is currently streaming on Netflix.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Prime Video, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

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FOX Nation Contact:

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC