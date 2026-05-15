OUTKICK FINISHED APRIL 2026 WITH TRIPLE DIGIT GROWTH IN MINUTES

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick finished April 2026 with 48 million total multiplatform minutes, up 101% versus the prior year. The platform also saw 20 million total multiplatform views and 3.9 million total desktop and mobile unique visitors, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 9.6 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 26th out of over 350 sports entities in April 2026. The platform finished ahead of Draft Kings, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, The Ringer, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick continues to grow its reach through its engaging content and authentic voices that resonate across sports, culture, and entertainment. In April alone, Tomi Lahren made headlines with interviews featuring Josh Duhamel and Cheryl Hines, while OutKick delivered leading coverage of the NFL draft's biggest storylines."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in April 2026, OutKick saw over 459,100 social actions and over 9.6 million total video views on Facebook, X and YouTube, up 13% versus the prior month, according to ComscoreSocial.***

This comes on the heels of Dan Dakich signing a new multi-year deal with OutKick where he will be exclusive to the platform and continue as the host of Don't @ Me.

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, April 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, April 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, April 2026, Report Date: 05/14/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

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OutKick Press Contact:

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SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC