FOX NEWS DIGITAL CONTINUES TO DOMINATE ALL NEWS BRANDS ACROSS ALL KEY PERFORMANCE INDICTATORS IN APRIL

FOX News Digital Sees 46% Year-Over-Year Increase with Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Leads Competition with YouTube Video Views

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During April, FOX News Digital led all broadcast networks and news competitors with total digital multiplatform unique visitors, multiplatform views and multiplatform minutes, according to Comscore.** FOX News Digital nabbed 191 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors (up 46% year-over-year), 1.7 billion multiplatform views and 3.6 billion multiplatform minutes throughout April.* Meanwhile, CNN and ABC News saw double-digit year-over-year declines across the board. **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News delivered 471.9 million video views, nearly quadrupling ABC News and NBC News and dominating MS NOW by more than 167 million views, according to Emplifi. FOX News also more than septupled CBS News' 62.6 million views for the month. Year-over-year, FOX News saw a 45% advantage with YouTube video views and led competitors including MS Now (304.4 million views), CNN (203.3 million views), ABC News (119.3 million views), NBC News (115.2 million views) and CBS News (62.6 million views).

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.3 million unique viewers during the month of April leading the CNN mobile app which saw 3.7 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions for the 140th consecutive month, according to Emplifi and Comscore Social. FOX News delivered 112.3 million social media interactions for the month with 50.2 million interactions on Facebook, 19.7 million interactions on Instagram and 6.5 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 35.9 million interactions, posting an 83% increase compared to the prior year.**** Additionally, FOX News drove 1.9 billion video views on social media throughout April.

FOXBusiness.com drove 185.3 million multiplatform minutes in April, finishing third in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 87.9 million multiplatform views and 20.2 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

APRIL 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 191,115,000 (up 46% vs. April 2025)

CNN.com – 72,516,000 (down 19% vs. April 2025)

CBSNews.com – 179,545,000 (up 10% vs. April 2025)

NYTimes.com – 71,333,000 (up 1% vs. April 2025)

NBCNews.com – 100,636,000 (up 7% vs. April 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 27,167,000 (down 41% vs. April 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,704,000,000 (down 12% vs. April 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,470,000,000 (down 6% vs. April 2025)

CNN.com – 604,000,000 (down 40% vs. April 2025)

CBSNews.com – 359,000,000 (up 9% vs. April 2025)

NBCNews.com – 250,000,000 (down 6% vs. April 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 119,000,000 (down 18% vs. April 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,595,000,000 (down 8% vs. April 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,148,000,000 (down 12% vs. April 2025)

CNN.com – 992,000,000 (down 33% vs. April 2025)

CBSNews.com – 1,014,000,000 (up 7% vs. April 2025)

NBCNews.com – 600,000,000 (down 17% vs. April 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 338,000,000 (down 13% vs. April 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, April 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, April 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], April 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, April 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, April 2026, Report Date: 5/14/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC