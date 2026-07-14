FOX NATION TEAMS UP WITH CONOR McGREGOR AND BARE KNUCKLE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP FOR NEW COMPETITION SERIES "WORLD'S BADDEST MAN"

Hosted by McGregor, Global Tournament Premieres Summer 2027 and Culminates in a Live Championship Finale

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation has partnered with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) and BKFC co-owner Conor McGregor for World's Baddest Man, a new original documentary competition series, announced Lauren Petterson, president of FOX Nation. Premiering in summer of 2027, the series is hosted by McGregor, who is prominently featured throughout as elite domestic and international fighters compete in a high-stakes, bracket-style tournament for the chance to be crowned the World's Baddest Man.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, "Conor McGregor is one of the most recognizable figures in combat sports, and we're excited to partner with him on a bold new original series unlike any other. World's Baddest Man combines premium documentary storytelling with world-class competition, providing FOX Nation subscribers unprecedented access to unique athletes while showcasing the grit, determination and heart required to compete for one of the biggest prizes in combat sports."

McGregor added, "BKFC has changed the game of combat sports, and I couldn't be more excited to partner with FOX Nation and unleash The World's Baddest Man Tournament. This tournament will bring together the toughest fighters on the planet in a true test of heart, grit, and willpower, and I'm proud to be part of something that will set a new standard for what it means to be the baddest man in the world."

BKFC President David Feldman added, "World's Baddest Man is a bold new chapter for combat sports. Partnering with FOX Nation, Kiss Fly Productions and Conor McGregor allows us to showcase incredible athletes from around the world and tell the stories behind their pursuit of the toughest title in fighting."

Blending premium documentary storytelling with elite competition, World's Baddest Man follows a diverse roster of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship athletes as they battle through a grueling elimination tournament toward a winner-take-all live championship event. Along the way, the series provides unprecedented access to the fighters entering the ring, chronicling their training, sacrifices, personal struggles and relentless determination as they compete for the coveted title of World's Baddest Man and an eight-figure prize pool.

World's Baddest Man is produced by Kiss Fly Productions. Executive producers include Conor McGregor, Franco Porporino, Jr, David Feldman, Vincent Cariati and Justin Insalaco.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Prime Video, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

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FOX Nation Contacts:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

Courtney Ur: 212.301.3851 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC