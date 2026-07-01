FOX NATION PRESENTS "UFC FIGHT HOUSE: THE MAKING OF THE BIGGEST FIGHT IN HISTORY," AN EXCLUSIVE BEHIND-THE-SCENES LOOK AT UFC FREEDOM 250

Two-Part Documentary Premieres July 2 Following Historic White House Event

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation will premiere an exclusive two-part documentary, UFC Fight House: The Making of the Biggest Fight in History, on July 2, announced Lauren Petterson, president of FOX Nation. The all-access documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of UFC Freedom 250, chronicling the effort to stage an unprecedented event on the South Lawn of the White House. A trailer is available here.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, "We're excited to partner with UFC to bring our subscribers an exclusive look behind one of the most ambitious live sporting events ever produced. UFC Fight House showcases the incredible teamwork, innovation and perseverance that transformed an extraordinary idea into a historic event."

UFC President and CEO Dana White added, "More than a year ago, we set out to do the impossible—build the Octagon on the White House South Lawn—for the biggest and most historic event in sports history. From constructing an arena from scratch, to navigating weather challenges, and a team working around the clock—it was an incredibly surreal experience. I can't wait for fans to see the behind-the-scenes story of this event. It's a look at the craziness that went on behind the scenes making this once-in-a-lifetime event happen and a true tribute to America's 250th celebration. If you wrote a script of what happened you wouldn't believe what REALLY happened was possible!"

Produced by the Emmy Award-winning UFC Originals team, UFC Fight House follows White and his team from the earliest planning stages through the execution of one of the most ambitious live events in UFC history. Beginning with an Oval Office meeting with President Trump, cameras capture months of preparation as the organization navigates the logistical, operational and production challenges of bringing the Octagon to the White House.

Traveling from UFC headquarters in Las Vegas to Washington, D.C., the documentary provides unparalleled access to private planning meetings, White House site visits and the high-stakes decision making required to transform the vision into reality. As showtime approaches, viewers witness the pressure surrounding security, military flyovers, production management, and rapidly changing weather conditions, culminating in the final moments before President Trump and White made their entrance.

Featuring exclusive interviews with President Trump, White, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ivanka Trump, UFC Chief Content Officer Craig Borsari, UFC commentator Jon Anik, and more, the documentary reveals the unseen story behind the historic event. Viewers also go behind the scenes with the athletes, following their final preparations before stepping into the Octagon and witnessing their raw emotions in the moments immediately after their fights, offering an intimate look at the triumph and intensity that unfolded beyond the live broadcast.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

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FOX Nation Contact:

Alexandra Coscia: 212.301.3272 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC