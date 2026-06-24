FOX NATION TEAMS UP WITH JACK CARR FOR NEW INVESTIGATIVE DOCUSERIES ON CARLOS THE JACKAL

Three-Part Series "Jack Carr Investigates: Carlos the Jackal" Premieres June 29

NEW YORK, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation has tapped former Navy SEAL sniper and #1 New York Times bestselling author Jack Carr to host an all-new investigative docuseries, Jack Carr Investigates: Carlos the Jackal, premiering June 29th, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the platform. Across three episodes, Carr explores the life of Carlos the Jackal, the notorious terrorist who evaded capture for decades while orchestrating some of the most infamous attacks of the twentieth century. Featuring access to the only known recorded interview with Carlos himself, the series offers a rare look inside the mind of one of history's most wanted men. A trailer is available here.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, "We are proud to partner with Jack on this compelling new series to bring his unique perspective of special operations and knowledge of national security to the FOX Nation audience. His extraordinary insights in this series provide an unprecedented look at one of the most notorious terrorists of the modern era and the global effort to bring him to justice."

Carr added, "I grew up reading about Carlos the Jackal in any publication I could find that reported on him and his attacks. As a kid, I could not understand how intelligence services across the globe were unable to track him down and bring him to justice. Now, in this new FOX Nation docuseries, I explore the man behind the myth, the elusive Carlos, the murderer who inspired a new generation of terrorists through his acts of violence, some of whom were on our target decks following September 11, 2001."

Through firsthand accounts from former CIA and FBI officials, intelligence experts and those directly involved in the global hunt for Carlos, the series examines the self-proclaimed "professional revolutionary." Viewers will gain insight into the attacks, international manhunts and intelligence operations that defined his decades-long reign of terror while exploring the impact he had on modern terrorism. The series recreates pivotal moments from Carlos' life, from assassinations and kidnappings to hijackings and complex international terror plots. Carr also examines how Carlos repeatedly outmaneuvered some of the world's most sophisticated intelligence services before ultimately being captured and brought to justice. Jack Carr Investigates: Carlos the Jackal was produced for FOX Nation by Bright North Studios in collaboration with Kuma Studios, NGI Productions and Kan 11. The series was directed by Yaron Niski with Solly Granatstein as showrunner and executive producer.

Jack Carr is a former Navy SEAL who led special operations teams as a Team Leader, Platoon Commander, Troop Commander, and Task Unit Commander. During his twenty years in Naval Special Warfare, he transitioned from an enlisted SEAL sniper to a junior officer leading assault and sniper teams in Iraq and Afghanistan, to a platoon commander practicing counterinsurgency in the southern Philippines, to commanding a Special Operations Task Unit in the most Iranian influenced section of southern Iraq throughout the tumultuous drawdown of U.S. Forces. Following twenty years in the SEAL Teams, Jack shifted his sights to publishing and fulfilled his literary objective with the release of his debut New York Times bestselling novel, The Terminal List. The Terminal List was adapted into the #1 Amazon Prime Video series starring Chris Pratt. Since then, he has continued to captivate readers worldwide with his gripping New York Times bestselling novels True Believer, Savage Son, The Devil's Hand, In the Blood, Only the Dead, Red Sky Mourning, Cry Havoc, The Fourth Option, and Targeted: Beirut – The 1983 Marine Barracks Bombing and the Untold Origin Story of the War on Terror.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STEAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

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