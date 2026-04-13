FOX NATION TO PREMIERE SEASON TWO OF "GREG GUTFELD'S WHAT DID I MISS?" ON APRIL 27TH

After Three Months in Isolation, a New Group of Contestants Take on Gutfeld's Quiz on Real Versus Fake News Headlines

NEW YORK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Nation is back with season two of Greg Gutfeld's What Did I Miss?, announced Lauren Petterson, president of the streaming service. Helmed by Greg Gutfeld, host of the eponymous late night success Gutfeld! and co-host of the most-watched program in cable news The Five, the first episode of this three-episode series is set to release on April 27th. Episode two will follow on May 4th with episode three debuting on May 11th. A first look is available here.

In making the announcement, Petterson said, "If season one proved anything, it's that real life can be more unbelievable than the wildest of tales. We are thrilled to offer FOX Nation subscribers exclusive access to the second season of What Did I Miss? as our very own king of late-night Greg Gutfeld returns to test the contestants on what they missed in isolation."

Gutfeld added, "Against all logic, people volunteered to do this crazy game show again. And the only thing standing between them and victory is me."

After Thanksgiving, five contestants, including Raymond Borizki from Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Nancy Hornback from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Victor Hugo from Freeport, Florida, and Devika Seth from Southlake, Texas as well as returning season one contestant Sunny Mujovic from Hazle Township, Pennsylvania, packed their bags and headed to upstate New York where they spent three months in total isolation. Mirroring season one, contestants were cut off from phones, internet, television, social media along with all communication with friends and family, completely disconnected from the outside world.

Upon re-entering society after Valentine's Day, the contestants were welcomed with Gutfeld's quiz on what happened in the world during their seclusion. As the contestants competed against one another for a prize of $50,000, their intuitions were faced with the challenge of determining which news headlines were real and which were made up.

During the first quarter of 2026, Gutfeld! was watched by three million viewers and 351,000 in the 25-54 demo during the 10 PM/ET hour, dominating all broadcast and late-night television competition including CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers.

In addition to his late-night role, Gutfeld serves as co-host of cable news' top rated show The Five (5-6 PM/ET) which averaged four million viewers in the first quarter of 2026 and has topped all programs on cable television for the last 18 consecutive quarters. As one of the original hosts on the program, launched in 2011, Gutfeld and the ensemble discuss news stories and issues of the day across politics, pop culture and entertainment in a spirited and spontaneous format.

FOX Nation is a direct-to-consumer on-demand streaming service designed to complement the FOX News Channel experience with a members-only destination for its most passionate and loyal super fans. Featuring more than 10,000 hours of content, the subscription service includes lifestyle and entertainment content, as well as historical documentaries and investigative series from a multitude of FOX News personalities. Morning Consult named FOX Nation as one of the top 10 fastest-growing brands in 2023 among Gen Z adults, with the platform placing in the top 15 overall. Launched in 2018, FOX Nation is available at foxnation.com and via app for iOS devices, Android devices, FOX One, Prime Video, Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, FuboTV, Vizio TVs, and Samsung TVs, as well as DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV, Comcast Xfinity, Cox Contour, The Roku Channel, DISH and SLING.

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SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC