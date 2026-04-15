FOX NEWS DIGITAL HAS BEST QUARTER EVER WITH 187 MILLION AVERAGE TOTAL DIGITAL MULTIPLATFORM UNIQUE VISITORS AS IT LEADS ALL NEWS BRANDS AND BROADCAST NETWORKS

FOX News Sees Record-Setting Quarter on YouTube, Outpacing Nearest Competitor by Nearly 500 Million Video Views

FOX News Has Best Quarter in History with Social Media Video Views

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the first quarter of 2026, FOX News Digital averaged 187 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors per month, marking its best quarter ever, according to Comscore.** Additionally, FOX News Digital led the competition with over 5.5 billion multiplatform views and drove over 11.3 billion multiplatform minutes in the quarter. This marks the 20th consecutive quarter it has led news brands with views and 15th consecutive quarter it has been the top news brand with minutes.* Notably, FOX News commanded an average of 91.4 million desktop/mobile unique visitors surpassing all news brands including CBSNews.com which averaged 87 million desktop/mobile unique visitors.

During March, FOX News Digital led all news brands and broadcast networks with total digital multiplatform visitors (209 million), multiplatform views (1.9 billion) and multiplatform minutes (4.1 billion).** In fact, this is the first time anyone in the news competitive set has eclipsed 200 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors in a month. **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News delivered a record-setting quarter with 1.5 billion YouTube video views, outpacing all news brands in the competitive set, according to Emplifi. During the quarter, FOX News led its closest competitor MS NOW (974 million views) by almost 500 million views, doubled CNN (707 million views), and topped ABC News (440 million views), NBC News (364 million views) and CBS News (194 million views) combined. For the sixth straight quarter, FOX News surpassed all news brands on YouTube and grew 21% compared to the prior year and 51% quarter-over-quarter with video views. FOX Business' YouTube saw 193 million video views, a 25% advantage over the previous quarter.

The FOX News Mobile app drew an average of 6.5 million unique viewers during the quarter leading the CNN mobile app which saw an average of four million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions for the quarter, driving its second best quarter on social media in history according to Emplifi and Comscore Social. FOX News delivered 430 million social media interactions for the quarter with 219 million interactions on Facebook, 75 million interactions on Instagram and 20 million interactions on X. Meanwhile on TikTok, FOX News drove 116.6 million interactions, its best quarter ever on the platform.**** Additionally, FOX News commanded its best quarter ever with social media video views driving 7.1 billion views.

FOXBusiness.com drove 577 million multiplatform minutes in Q1 2026, finishing third in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 324 million multiplatform views and an average of 32.5 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

Q1 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Average Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 187,259,000 (up 51% vs. Q1 2025)

CNN.com – 78,102,000 (down 20% vs. Q1 2025)

CBSNews.com – 178,271,000 (up 4% vs. Q1 2025)

NYTimes.com – 69,211,000 (down 7% vs. Q1 2025)

NBCNews.com – 110,595,000 (up 10% vs. Q1 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 36,356,000 (down 70% vs. Q1 2025)

Average Desktop/Mobile Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 91,434,000 (flat vs. Q1 2025)

CNN.com – 78,102,000 (down 20% vs. Q1 2025)

CBSNews.com – 86,917,000 (down 18% vs. Q1 2025)

NYTimes.com – 69,211,000 (down 7% vs. Q1 2025)

NBCNews.com – 78,641,000 (down 7% vs. Q1 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 31,104,000 (down 24% vs. Q1 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 5,536,000,000 (down 12% vs. Q1 2025)

NYTimes.com – 4,447,000,000 (down 6% vs. Q1 2025)

CNN.com – 2,181,000,000 (down 32% vs. Q1 2025)

CBSNews.com – 1,236,000,000 (down 3% vs. Q1 2025)

NBCNews.com – 817,000,000 (down 8% vs. Q1 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 431,000,000 (down 9% vs. Q1 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 11,324,000,000 (down 14% vs. Q1 2025)

NYTimes.com – 3,418,000,000 (down 18% vs. Q1 2025)

CNN.com – 3,468,000,000 (down 23% vs. Q1 2025)

CBSNews.com – 3,106,000,000 (down 10% vs. Q1 2025)

NBCNews.com – 2,052,000,000 (down 20% vs. Q1 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 1,196,000,000 (down 14% vs. Q1 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, March 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, March 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], March 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, March 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, March 2026, Report Date: 4/14/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. Owned by Fox Corporation, FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC