OUTKICK SEES SIGNIFICANT GROWTH IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2026

OutKick Outperformed Draft Kings, AP-News - Sports, and The Ringer

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National multimedia sports platform OutKick delivered significant growth in Q1 2026 with 78.8 million total multiplatform views, up 28% versus Q1 2025 and up 14% versus Q4 2025, and 120 million multiplatform minutes, up 111% versus Q1 2025 and up 94% versus Q4 2025. The platform also saw 4.8 million average monthly desktop and mobile unique visitors in Q1 2026, up 13% versus Q4 2025, according to Comscore.*

Additionally, OutKick delivered 11.8 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors, which ranked 24th out of over 350 sports entities in March 2026. The platform finished ahead of Draft Kings, AP News-Sports, Complex Sports, The Ringer, and many more.**

In commenting on the digital performance, OutKick's senior vice president and managing editor Gary Schreier said, "OutKick had a tremendous first quarter because the platform continues to stand out as the only sports site that leads with common sense and asks the questions that other publications shy away from. Our reporters have been fearless asking NBA head coaches about their misleading comments on ICE and most recently asking Tom Izzo and Dan Hurley during March Madness about holding players accountable."

On Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram in Q1 2026, OutKick saw over 2.4 million social actions and over 26 million total video views on Facebook, X and YouTube, according to ComscoreSocial.***

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, March 2026, Desktop and Mobile, US.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, March 2026, Total Digital Population, US

***Source: Comscore Social, Metrics & Trends, Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, March 2026, Report Date: 04/14/2026. Custom-Defined List including Outkick.

About OutKick

OutKick is one of the fastest growing national multimedia platforms that produces and distributes engaging content at the intersection of sports, sports culture, pop culture and news. OutKick's industry recognized stable of reporters, hosts and contributors are accessible on www.OutKick.com as well as across video livestreams, social media, podcasts, and radio, reaching tens of millions of fans each month. Owned by FOX Corporation, OutKick was originally founded by Clay Travis. For more information, please visit www.OutKick.com.

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OutKick Press Contact:

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SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC