FOX NEWS DIGITAL CONTINUES TO LEAD NEWS BRANDS WITH MULTIPLATFORM VIEWS AND MINUTES WHILE DELIVERING MONTH-OVER-MONTH GROWTH

FOX News More Than Doubles Its TikTok Engagement Year-Over-Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the month of July, FOX News Digital led all broadcast networks and news competitors with multiplatform views and minutes, while marking monthly growth across all key performance indicators, according to Comscore.** Throughout the month, FOX News Digital nabbed 182 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors (up 2% vs. June), 1.6 billion multiplatform views (up 11% vs. June) and 3.5 billion multiplatform minutes (up 19% vs. June).* This marks the 27th consecutive month as the leader of all news brands with multiplatform views and the 65th consecutive month as number one with multiplatform minutes. FOX News Digital also saw a 28% increase year-over-year with total digital multiplatform unique visitors while CNN was down 34%. **Additional highlights include:

On YouTube, FOX News closed out the month as the top news brand in the competitive set, notching 324 million video views, posting monthly gains while dominating the competition for the first half of the year, according to Emplifi. Throughout July, FOX News led competitors including MS Now (246 million views), CNN (172 million views), ABC News (136 million views), NBC News (109 million views) and CBS News (35 million views). FOX Business was also number one on YouTube amongst business brands for the 57th consecutive month, up 10% month-over-month with 50.8 million video views, according Comscore Social. Leading up to Independence Day and throughout the July 4 weekend, America 250 videos on FOX News' YouTube channel generated more than 7.2 million video views and 20.1 million minutes watched, according to YouTube Analytics.

The FOX News Mobile app drew 6.6 million unique viewers during the month of July leading the CNN mobile app which only saw 2.8 million unique viewers.**

FOX News Media also led all news brands on social media with interactions for the 143rd consecutive month, according to Emplifi and Comscore Social. FOX News delivered 110.1 million social media interactions for the month with 36.1 million interactions on Facebook, 19.6 million interactions on Instagram and 5.6 million interactions on X. On TikTok, FOX News drove 52.6 million interactions, a 126% increase year-over-year.**** Additionally, FOX News drove 1.6 billion video views on social media throughout July.

FOXBusiness.com saw 158.4 million multiplatform minutes in July, finishing third in the business competitive set. Additionally, the business site delivered 85 million multiplatform views and 19.3 million total digital multiplatform unique visitors.***

JULY 2026 FOX NEWS DIGITAL VS. CNN.COM, NYTIMES.COM, CBSNEWS.COM, ABCNEWS.COM AND NBCNEWS.COM

Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors

FOX News Digital – 181,528,000 (up 28% vs. July 2025)

CNN.com – 60,190,000 (down 34% vs. July 2025)

CBSNews.com – 186,842,000 (up 5% vs. July 2025)

NYTimes.com – 60,516,000 (down 10% vs. July 2025)

NBCNews.com – 110,984,000 (up 10% vs. July 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 38,185,000 (down 21% vs. July 2025)

Multiplatform Total Views

FOX News Digital – 1,596,000,000 (down 16% vs. July 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,245,000,000 (down 8% vs. July 2025)

CNN.com – 449,000,000 (down 41% vs. July 2025)

CBSNews.com – 303,000,000 (down 11% vs. July 2025)

NBCNews.com – 179,000,000 (down 34% vs. July 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 142,000,000 (down 10% vs. July 2025)

Multiplatform Total Minutes

FOX News Digital – 3,501,000,000 (down 11% vs. July 2025)

NYTimes.com – 1,077,000,000 (down 12% vs. July 2025)

CNN.com – 677,000,000 (down 36% vs. July 2025)

CBSNews.com – 911,000,000 (down 2% vs. July 2025)

NBCNews.com – 465,000,000 (down 28% vs. July 2025)

ABCNews.com Sites – 340,000,000 (down 14% vs. July 2025)

*Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Desktop and Mobile. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Business Insider, and USAToday.com, July 2026, U.S.

**Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. Fox News Digital, CBSNews.com, NBCNews.com, WashingtonPost.com, and ABCNews.com Sites have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors, while brands like CNN.com and NYTimes.com have not opted in. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com Sites, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Digital Network, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com, July 2026, U.S. & Comscore Mobile Metrix®, Mobile App Only, [FOX News Mobile App and CNN Mobile App], July 2026, U.S.

***Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Population including Social Incremental data for reportable entities. FoxBusiness.com, Yahoo! Finance, CNBC.com, TheStreet.com, Entrepreneur.com have opted in to account for Social Incremental in Total Digital Multiplatform Unique Visitors. Custom-Defined List including FoxBusiness.com, Bloomberg.com Sites, CNBC.com, CNN Business, Entrepreneur.com, Forbes.com, HuffPost Business, MarketWatch, Motley Fool, MSN Money, TheStreet.com, USA TODAY Money, WSJ Online, Yahoo! Finance, July 2026, U.S.

****Source: Comscore Social, PowerRankings, YouTube, July 2026, Report Date: 8/17/2026. Custom-Defined List including CNN.com, NBCNews.com, ABCNews.com, CBSNews.com, Fox News Digital, WashingtonPost.com, NYTimes.com, NYPost Network, Wall Street Journal Online, Insider Inc., and USAToday.com.

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Podcasts, FOX News Audio, FOX News Books, the direct-to-consumer streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International and the free ad-supported television service FOX Weather. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for over 24 consecutive years, while FBN is the top business channel on cable. FOX News Media reaches nearly 200 million people each month and is also available to live stream on FOX One.

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FOX News Media Contact:

Connor Smith: 212-301-3879 or [email protected]

SOURCE Fox News Network, LLC