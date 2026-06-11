Foxen and NetVendor Announce Strategic Partnership

Compliance leaders deliver complete vendor and resident risk solutions with exclusive benefits for multifamily operators

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxen, a leader in multifamily solutions that reduce risk and build financial wellness for owners, operators and their renters, today announced a strategic partnership with NetVendor, the leader in compliance-led vendor management for multifamily portfolios. Together, the two platforms give operators complete insurance compliance across property-related resident liability and vendor credentialing, two areas where gaps most often translate into direct financial exposure.

Quick Facts



Foxen guarantees 100% renters insurance compliance across every lease, with real-time monitoring and automatic enrollment for non-compliant residents

NetVendor verifies COIs, W-9s and licenses for every vendor before they access a property, backed by automated expiration monitoring

Both platforms integrate natively with Entrata, Yardi, RealPage and other property management software with no added operational complexity

Operators who deploy both solutions will be invited to join an exclusive compliance networking council that includes VIP events, expert risk management insights, executive access and other benefits.

Join Foxen and NetVendor for a joint webinar to be among the first to learn more about this partnership on Tuesday, August 4, at 11:30 AM EST. Register here.

Why Multifamily Operators Need Both

Multifamily operators manage risk on two distinct fronts: every vendor without current credentials is a liability waiting to materialize, and every resident without adequate renters insurance is a financial exposure. Until now, operators have had to settle for a shallow combined solution or completely separate workflows — creating persistent compliance gaps that cut into NOI and burden staff.

"Resident compliance and vendor compliance are two sides of the same risk equation, and until now, operators have had to manage them separately or settle for a less robust combined solution," said Kevin Jacobson, CEO of Foxen. "Foxen and NetVendor have each built the leading platforms in our respective categories. This partnership means our customers can get the support they need from experts in both areas and completely close related compliance gaps."

What Are the Benefits of the Partnership?

Foxen's AI-driven platform monitors renters insurance status in real time and auto-enrolls non-compliant residents into a property damage liability waiver program. NetVendor's platform verifies vendor credentials before anyone sets foot on a property, with licensed insurance experts and automated monitoring across the industry's largest vendor network.

"The answer isn't always fewer tools — it's better ones," said Dave Cooper, CEO of NetVendor. "Bringing these two platforms together gives operators something the market hasn't offered before: complete risk coverage without compromise."

Together, the platforms eliminate the two most common and costly compliance failures: the lapsed resident policy that surfaces as a property damage claim, and the uninsured vendor who arrives on site without a current COI.

Exclusive Networking Council Membership for Mutual Customers

Operators who deploy both solutions will be invited to join an exclusive council that includes networking opportunities, virtual and live events with industry experts, access to executives at both companies and more.

"Foxen and NetVendor are two solutions that have saved our teams significant time while strengthening compliance across the portfolio," said Joe McDiffitt, Managing Director of Property Management at Coastal Ridge Real Estate. "This partnership brings together best-in-class resident and vendor compliance tools that integrate with the systems we already use every day. Having both sides of the compliance equation covered helps close operational and risk gaps that have historically been difficult to eliminate."

Operators interested in learning more about the partnership should join a virtual event hosted by Foxen and NetVendor on Tuesday, August 4, at 11:30 AM EST for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What compliance risks does this partnership address?

Renters insurance compliance (resident side) and vendor credentialing (vendor side) are the two most consequential compliance risks in multifamily operations. This partnership consolidates both into a single go-to-market relationship with real benefits for operators who deploy both platforms.

Does deploying both platforms require new software integrations?

No. Both platforms work natively and in real time with Yardi, RealPage, Entrata and other common property management systems with no added operational complexity.

Why does this partnership matter now?

Compliance failures on either the resident or vendor side create direct financial exposure. Until now, solving both required two separate vendor relationships. This partnership delivers best-in-class compliance on both fronts with a unified strategy and benefits for mutual customers.

About Foxen

Foxen is a leading proptech innovator delivering value-add solutions and services that increase revenue and reduce risk for multifamily owners and operators. Our fully integrated platform enables 100% renters insurance compliance, rent reporting and credit building programs for residents and streamlined pet management. Powered by AI-enabled technology and expert customer support, Foxen continuously develops automated solutions that simplify operations, enhance resident satisfaction and retention and help properties maximize NOI. For more information about Foxen, visit www.foxen.com or follow Foxen on LinkedIn.

About NetVendor

NetVendor is the AI-powered compliance infrastructure for real estate vendor management, governing vendor sourcing, credentialing, bidding, and contract management with compliance enforced at every stage. With the largest ecosystem of 275k+ vendors and integrations across 7 property management systems, NetVendor gives multifamily operators a single system of record for vendor risk, eliminating the compliance gaps that expose portfolios to uninsured incidents, failed audits, and liability at scale. For more information, visit netvendor.com

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SOURCE Foxen