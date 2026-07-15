Foxen Partners with Healthy Paws to Bring Discounted Pet Insurance to Multifamily Renters

Partnership pairs pet verification for operators with discounted pet health insurance for renters

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxen, a leader in multifamily solutions that reduce risk and build financial wellness for owners, operators and their renters, today announced a partnership with Healthy Paws, a Chubb company (NYSE: CB), and a leading provider of accident and illness pet insurance coverage for dogs and cats. This partnership enables eligible residents to receive a 5% discount* and streamlined access to new Healthy Paws policies within Foxen's pet management solution, PetClear. PetClear is an AI-enabled solution that verifies animal information and collects policy affirmations from all rental applicants seamlessly within the leasing process.

Healthy Paws helps pet parents prepare for the unexpected with insurance coverage for their pets' emergency care, cancer treatment and new accidents and illnesses. Coverage also includes hereditary and congenital conditions, providing financial protection across a wide range of veterinary needs.

The partnership comes as pet ownership continues to shape renters' priorities. According to Foxen's Multifamily Pet Management Trends Report, 93% of property managers surveyed allow pets in their communities, with 94% agreeing that today's renters place a high value on living with pets. This trend shows that renters are increasingly seeking communities that offer meaningful support for pet ownership.

Quick Facts

Foxen's PetClear solution helps renters and property management teams share clear expectations around pets through streamlined information gathering, verification and standardized data collection, helping maintain consistency across pet-related decisions.

Through the partnership, Foxen is giving renters access to purchase Healthy Paws pet insurance policies within the PetClear application process. Additional key features of the offering include:

A 5% discount on new Healthy Paws pet insurance policies for eligible residents*

Flexible policy options to meet a range of resident needs

A seamless experience that simplifies securing pet insurance

Streamlining Renters' Pet Compliance Obligations and Reducing Risk

The partnership also builds on PetClear's operational value for multifamily teams. By combining resident-facing benefits with operational efficiencies, the Healthy Paws partnership further expands the value PetClear delivers across the multifamily industry.

"Partnering with Healthy Paws helps us provide multifamily operators with additional ways to create truly pet-friendly communities that go beyond managing risk and truly enhance the renter experience with real benefits," said Kevin Jacobson, CEO of Foxen.

A Resident Benefit Pet Owners Will Notice

Renters who complete a PetClear application can now access discounted pet insurance while they are already focused on their pets' care and documentation needs. Through Foxen, operators can deliver added convenience and meaningful savings on pet healthcare insurance to their renters.

"At Healthy Paws, we believe access to pet insurance should be simple and affordable," said Alex Faynberg, Executive Vice President of Healthy Paws. "This partnership makes coverage easier for renters to discover and enroll, while helping protect against the unexpected."

To learn more about PetClear and the Healthy Paws offering, visit foxen.com/petclear and request a demo.

Frequently Asked Questions

How do renters access the Healthy Paws discount?

Eligible renters can access the 5% discount* when purchasing a Healthy Paws policy at the completion of the PetClear application process.

What does the partnership offer operators?

This partnership provides operators with a value-add amenity that supports pet-owning renters without creating additional work for on-site teams.

What does Healthy Paws cover?

Eligible policies provide insurance against new accidents and illnesses, including emergency care, hereditary and congenital conditions and cancer treatment for renters' pets.

*The referenced 5% discount applies only for new policies issued to customers referred to Healthy Paws through the Healthy Paws links in the Foxen resident portal. The discount is not available to residents in the states of CA, HI, MN, NY, TN, or WA.

About Foxen

Foxen is a leading proptech innovator delivering value-add solutions and services that increase revenue and reduce risk for multifamily owners and operators. Our fully integrated platform enables 100% renters insurance compliance, rent reporting and credit building programs for residents and streamlined pet management. Powered by AI-enabled technology and expert customer support, Foxen continuously develops automated solutions that simplify operations, enhance resident satisfaction and retention and help properties maximize NOI. For more information about Foxen, visit www.foxen.com or follow Foxen on LinkedIn.

About Healthy Paws

Healthy Paws, a Chubb company, is a leading provider of pet health insurance in the United States, dedicated to helping pet parents give their pets the best medical care possible. Founded in 2009, Healthy Paws offers a simple, transparent plan that covers new accidents, illnesses, cancer, emergency care, genetic conditions, and more. With an easy-to-use mobile app, fast claims processing, and a customer-first approach, Healthy Paws delivers a seamless and compassionate experience. As part of Chubb, a world leader in insurance, Healthy Paws is backed by exceptional financial strength and industry expertise. Healthy Paws pet insurance products are offered through Chubb Insurance Solutions Agency Inc. (CISA) (California license no. 0D12120). Learn more at www.healthypawspetinsurance.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

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SOURCE Foxen