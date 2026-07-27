Fractus and Geotab settle U.S. patent litigation

Additional agreements reinforce Fractus' role in the IoT technologies ecosystem

BARCELONA, Spain, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a pioneer in antenna technology and patent licensing, today announced that it has reached a settlement with Geotab, resolving the patent infringement litigation filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The terms of the agreement are confidential.

The settlement is an important milestone for Fractus in the connected fleet and transportation market. It brings an end to the dispute with Geotab and confirms the relevance of Fractus' patented antenna technology in IoT applications where reliable wireless performance is essential.

Fractus also welcomes the growing list of its IoT licensees, which further strengthens Fractus' position in the IoT ecosystem and demonstrates the growing value of its technology in fleet management, cargo visibility, and mobile asset monitoring.

Fleet telematics and cargo tracking are expanding quickly as transportation and logistics companies look for better visibility, safety, compliance and efficiency. According to Berg Insight, fleet management systems in active use in North America are forecast to grow from 19.2 million units at the end of 2024 to 33.2 million units by 2029. Berg Insight also expects the global installed base of tracking devices for trailers, containers and other cargo-carrying units to grow from 13.8 million units in 2024 to 26.9 million units by 2029.

In these markets, antenna performance is more than a technical specification. Connected devices must communicate across networks, frequency bands, countries and difficult operating conditions, often within space-constrained designs installed on vehicles or other mobile assets. Fractus' patented antenna innovations help enable the compact, high-performance, multiband connectivity that these IoT devices require.

"We are very pleased to have reached this resolution with Geotab and to see Fractus' technology gaining further recognition in the IoT market," said Jordi Ilario, CEO of Fractus. "Fleet management, trailer monitoring and asset tracking are clear examples of how wireless connectivity is transforming transportation. These recent agreements are an important validation of our innovation, and they encourage us to keep building constructive licensing relationships with companies that value strong technology and intellectual property."

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in the application of advanced geometry and mathematics to antenna design. The company's patented innovations enable compact, high-performance, multiband antennas used across smartphones, IoT devices, network infrastructure, connected health and transportation applications. Fractus holds a portfolio covering more than 40 inventions and licenses its technology to leading companies across the wireless ecosystem.

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SOURCE Fractus