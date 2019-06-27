Fragile X Syndrome Market Spotlight, 2019 - There Have Been 5 Licensing & Asset Acquisition Deals Involving FXS Drugs During 2014-2019

DUBLIN, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Fragile X Syndrome" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Market Spotlight report covers the Fragile X Syndrome market, comprising key pipeline drugs, clinical trials, upcoming events, patent information, recent events and analyst opinion, a discussion on disease epidemiology, and licensing and asset acquisition deals.



Key Takeaways

Based on cohorts of children with special educational needs, prevalence of fragile X syndrome (FXS) is estimated to be 1 in 4,000 in males, and 1 in 8,000 in females.

The majority of the industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for FXS are in Phase II, with only one drug in Phase III.

Therapies in mid- and late-stage development focus on targets such as cannabinoid-1/cannabinoid-2 receptor, phosphodiesterase 4, insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor, and GABA-A receptor. The majority of the pipeline drugs are administered via the oral and intravenous routes, while one drug is available in a topical formulation.

High-impact upcoming events in the FXS space comprise topline Phase III trial results for ZYN-002, and topline Phase II trial results for OV101.

The overall likelihood of approval of a Phase I neurodevelopmental disorders asset is 4.8%, and the average probability a drug advances from Phase III is 28.6%. Drugs, on average, take 8.3 years from Phase I to approval, compared to 9.6 years in the overall neurology space.

There have been five licensing and asset acquisition deals involving FXS drugs during 2014-19. The exclusive licensing agreement in 2017 between Boehringer Ingelheim and Autifony Therapeutics, worth $737.5m , for a collaboration on a novel therapeutic approach to a range of CNS disorders, was the largest deal during the period.

, for a collaboration on a novel therapeutic approach to a range of CNS disorders, was the largest deal during the period. All clinical trials for FXS have been in Phase II, with no Phase III trials to date.

The US leads in terms of the number of FXS clinical trials globally.

