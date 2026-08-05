Franchise Equity Partners Marks 50-Location Milestone with Velocity Auto Care Expansion

Achievement reflects continued expansion following 2024 acquisition, with 18 additional service centers planned through 2027

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), a private investment firm on a mission to create long-term partnerships with quality franchisees and franchisors, today announced that its portfolio company, Velocity Auto Care, has reached a milestone of 50 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ service centers with the latest located at 2930 W Trenton Road in Edinburg, Texas.

The Edinburg service center is the 12th location opened since FEP partnered with Velocity Auto Care to acquire 38 Valvoline Instant Oil Change franchise locations from Valvoline in December 2024. The acquisition also included a development agreement to open an additional 75 service centers over seven years, supporting long-term expansion throughout Texas.

"Reaching 50 locations is an important accomplishment that demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Velocity Auto Care and our shared commitment to thoughtful, long-term growth," said Mike Esposito, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner of Franchise Equity Partners. "Since the acquisition, the Velocity team has executed an ambitious expansion strategy while maintaining a focus on operational excellence and delivering an exceptional customer experience. We look forward to continuing that momentum across our development territory."

Velocity Auto Care has continued expanding throughout its designated territory following the 2024 acquisition, including opening the first-ever Valvoline Instant Oil Change location in the Rio Grande Valley in 2025. The company now operates six service centers in the region.

Velocity Auto Care currently has 18 additional service centers in development, all expected to open by the end of 2027. Expansion over the next 18 months will focus on Austin, El Paso, Midland-Odessa, the Rio Grande Valley, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Las Cruces, New Mexico, and other high-growth markets throughout Central, South and West Texas.

"Our development pipeline reflects the significant opportunity we see across our territory," said Robert Fish, CEO of Velocity Auto Care. "We're building strategically in high-growth communities and remain on track to add an average of nine to 12 new locations annually as we continue working toward our long-term goal."

The opening underscores Franchise Equity Partners' strategy of partnering with experienced franchise operators to accelerate growth through operational support, strategic investment and disciplined expansion.

For more information about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit fep-us.com. For more information about Valvoline Instant Oil Change, visit vioc.com.

About Franchise Equity Partners:

Franchise Equity Partners is a private investment firm specializing in providing capital to franchise businesses and their owners. Its differentiated approach combines extensive corporate finance and operating experience with an initial target portfolio size of $1 billion to enable growth, ownership simplification, succession and estate planning, among other strategic business opportunities. To learn more about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit www.fep-us.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

ABOUT VALVOLINE INC.

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV) delivers quick, easy, trusted service at more than 2,400 franchised and company-operated service centers across the United States and Canada. The Company completes more than 30 million services annually system-wide, from about 15-minute stay-in-your-car oil changes to a variety of manufacturer-recommended maintenance services such as wiper replacements and tire rotations. At Valvoline Inc., it all starts with our people, including the 13,000 team members who are working to drive the full potential of our core business, deliver sustainable network growth, and innovate to meet the evolving needs of our customers and the car parc. For more information, visit vioc.com.

Contact:

Andrea Mazzola

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Franchise Equity Partners