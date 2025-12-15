Franchise Equity Partners and Reliable Residential Acquire Precision Garage Door Service in Dallas-Fort Worth

Latest acquisition strengthens Reliable Residential's presence in Texas and supports nationwide growth strategy

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Equity Partners (FEP), a private investment firm on a mission to create long-term partnerships with quality franchisees and franchisors, today announced, in partnership with Reliable Residential, the largest franchise operator in the Neighborly® system, the acquisition of ACG Smith Texas, LLC. The deal includes Precision Garage Door Service® locations serving Dallas, Fort Worth, and Palo Pinto, further expanding Reliable Residential's rapidly growing presence in major U.S. markets.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for FEP and Reliable Residential as it enters the Texas market, one of the largest and most dynamic home-services regions in the country. With a growing population and strong demand for residential services, the Dallas–Fort Worth area offers a strategic opportunity to expand Reliable Residential's reach while leveraging best practices to drive both growth and efficiency.

"Texas is a large and highly attractive market with significant opportunities for organic growth," said Mike Esposito, Co-Managing Partner of Franchise Equity Partners. "This investment allows us to build on strong existing operations and implement our best practices, bringing expertise, data-driven performance management, and a proven platform to elevate service for homeowners across Texas."

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for us to enter one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the country," added Carlos Morales, CEO of Reliable Residential. "The success we've seen over the past several years with FEP, including expanding Precision Garage Door Service across Florida, Ohio, Oklahoma, Arizona, and beyond, has built a strong foundation for continued growth. We look forward to delivering exceptional service to homeowners throughout Dallas, Fort Worth, and Palo Pinto."

Precision Garage Door Service®, a leading brand specializing in garage door installation, repair, and maintenance, will benefit from the combined platform's best-in-class operational capabilities, including expert technician training, industry-leading customer service, and data-driven performance management.

"Precision Garage Door Service has deep roots in Dallas–Fort Worth and Palo Pinto, and we're proud to have Reliable Residential continue that legacy," said Michael Brickner, President of Precision Garage Door Service. "Their focus on quality and the customer experience mirrors the values that made these locations successful. This partnership positions them to serve more homeowners, faster and better than ever."

ACG Smith Texas, LLC has built a strong reputation for reliability, operational excellence, and customer-first service in the Dallas–Fort Worth and Palo Pinto areas. By joining forces with FEP and Reliable Residential, these locations will gain additional resources, operational guidance, and strategic support, ensuring local homeowners continue to receive high-quality, dependable service. This collaboration positions the team to strengthen its presence in Texas and deliver exceptional home services to the communities it serves.

"I sought out this partnership because of FEP's proven track record in the home services industry and the strong operational culture within Reliable Residential," said Kristy Smith, owner of ACG Smith Texas, LLC. "I'm confident this team is uniquely positioned to elevate these locations and continue providing the high-quality service our communities rely on."

The partnership builds on a series of strategic investments that have expanded Reliable Residential's footprint coast to coast. The combined portfolio now includes Precision Garage Door Service® locations in Clearwater, Columbus, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Orlando, Ocala, Jacksonville, Phoenix, and now Dallas–Fort Worth and Palo Pinto, as well as Mr. Rooter® Plumbing of Tampa. This latest expansion strengthens Reliable Residential's presence in the Midwest and Southwest while advancing its long-term strategy to grow a multi-brand residential services platform within Neighborly®.

For more information about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit www.fep-us.com/. To learn more about Reliable Residential, please visit www.reliable-us.com.

About Franchise Equity Partners:

Franchise Equity Partners is a private investment firm specializing in providing capital to multi-unit retail and other consumer and business services companies. Its differentiated approach combines extensive corporate finance and operating experience with an initial target portfolio size of $1 billion to enable growth, ownership simplification, succession, and estate planning, among other strategic business opportunities. To learn more about Franchise Equity Partners, please visit www.fep-us.com or follow the firm on LinkedIn.

About Reliable Residential:

Reliable Residential is a leading residential services platform and the largest franchisee operator within Neighborly®. Reliable Residential's portfolio includes Precision Garage Door Service®, a leading brand specializing in garage door installation, repair, and maintenance with locations in Clearwater, Columbus, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Orlando, Ocala, Jacksonville, Phoenix, Dallas–Fort Worth and Palo Pinto, as well as Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a leading plumbing brand in Tampa. For more information about Reliable Residential, please visit www.reliable-us.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Gordillo

Tidehouse

954-893-9150

[email protected]

