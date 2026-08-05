Francis Medical Announces Northwell Urology Group Performs First Commercial Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation Procedure in New York

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Samir S. Taneja, MD, a urologic oncologist, chairman of the Department of Urology at Northwell Health and professor of urology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine, has performed the first commercial Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation (Vanquish System) procedure in New York state, marking a significant milestone for patients in the region seeking a minimally invasive prostate care option.

The procedure was performed on an outpatient basis at the Northwell Health Ambulatory Surgery Center at the Center for Advanced Medicine (CFAM) in Lake Success, NY, on a patient diagnosed with localized prostate cancer. The Vanquish System uses thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue, conforming to the natural boundaries of the treated area and potentially minimizing risk to surrounding structures, including nerve bundles critical to urinary and sexual function.

The Vanquish System, developed by Minnesota-based Francis Medical, is a transurethral, ultrasound and electromagnetically guided, thermal water vapor device designed to convectively ablate targeted prostate tissue. After receiving FDA 510(k) clearance in late 2025, this procedure marks the first use of the technology in the state of New York as part of a prostate care pathway outside of a clinical study.

Dr. Taneja served as Co-Principal Investigator in the VAPOR 2 study, a prospective, multicenter, single-arm pivotal study enrolling 235 patients with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer across 26 U.S. clinical sites. The study was recently published in the Journal of Urology1 of which, Dr. Taneja presented the results from the first 110 patients at the American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. in May.

"As Co-Principal Investigator of the VAPOR 2 study, I had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the transformative potential of this technology to effectively ablate targeted prostate tissue while preserving the quality of life our patients deserve," said Dr. Taneja. "Being able to now offer Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation to patients at Northwell Health is a tremendous step forward. Appropriately selected men diagnosed with localized prostate disease will now have access to a minimally invasive option that was previously unavailable outside of a clinical trial."

The VAPOR 2 pivotal study demonstrated that six-month biopsy data from the first 110 patients showed elimination of targeted MRI-visible clinically significant disease in 91% of patients following a single Vanquish procedure, with no device-related serious adverse events. Patient-reported outcomes were equally encouraging, with most patients reporting minimal to no pain following the procedure. At 12 months post-procedure, 93% of patients reported being extremely satisfied or satisfied with their outcomes, and 94% considered their decision to receive the treatment a wise one.1

"Dr. Taneja's leadership of the VAPOR 2 study was instrumental in bringing the Vanquish System to patients," said Mike Kujak, President and CEO of Francis Medical. "Having a physician of his caliber and expertise now offering this technology at Northwell Health is a tremendous milestone for Francis Medical and, most importantly, for men throughout New York who now have access to a minimally invasive option that wasn't previously available."

Disclosure: The Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About Northwell Urology Group

The Northwell Urology Group, part of Northwell Health, is one of the largest urology practices in the United States, providing comprehensive urologic care across the New York metropolitan area. The program is recognized nationally for excellence in the diagnosis and treatment of urologic cancers and conditions, combining leading clinical expertise with pioneering research to advance patient care. The Center for Advanced Medicine in Lake Success, New York, is a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgical facility serving patients with a broad range of urologic needs.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. For more information on Francis Medical, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

Reference

George A, Giesler E, Mazzarella B, Levin R, Frendl D, Warlick C, Given R, Kella N, Frye T, Mynderse L, Kasraeian A, Milbank A, Nabbout P, Grunberger I, Rastinehad A, Schwart M, Wysock J, Rousseau M, Pliskin M, Satkunasivam R, Rich D, Shore Neal D., Moreno J, Belkoff L, Sidana A, and Samir S, Taneja. Water Vapor Therapy for the Management of Prostate Cancer: The VAPOR 2 Study Initial Results of Ablative Efficacy and Toxicity. Journal of Urology [Internet]. [cited 2026 Jun 29];0(0). Available from: https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000005156

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.