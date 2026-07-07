Francis Medical Announces Orange County Urology Associates Becomes First in California to Integrate Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation into Routine Prostate Care

Dr. Daniel Su demonstrates how a new minimally invasive technology fits into a modern urology focal therapy practice

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daniel Su, MD, a urologist at Orange County Urology Associates (OCUA), has performed the first commercial Vanquish® Water Vapor Ablation procedures in the state of California, offering patients a new minimally invasive focal therapy option as part of the group's prostate care service. The procedure was completed within a single outpatient visit and did not require a hospital stay. Beyond the clinical milestone, Dr. Su's experience highlights something equally important: how this technology can be adopted into an existing urology practice.

The Vanquish System, developed by Minnesota-based Francis Medical and cleared by the FDA in late 2025, uses thermal energy stored in sterile water vapor to ablate targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. Guided by ultrasound and electromagnetic navigation, water vapor ablation is designed to conform to the natural boundaries of the ablated area of the prostate, potentially minimizing impact on surrounding nerve bundles critical to urinary and sexual function.

The Journal of Urology recently published initial results from the VAPOR 2 study, a prospective, multicenter, single-arm pivotal trial enrolling 235 patients with intermediate-risk, localized prostate cancer across 26 U.S. clinical sites. Six-month biopsy data on the first 110 patients showed elimination of targeted MRI-visible intermediate-risk disease in 91% of patients following a single procedure, with no device-related serious adverse events reported.1

The procedure was also well-tolerated in the VAPOR 2 study with no device-related serious adverse events and low rates of urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. Patient-reported quality-of-life outcomes were equally compelling. At 12 months post-procedure, 93% of patients reported being extremely satisfied or satisfied with their outcomes, and 94% considered the decision to undergo treatment a wise one.1

"What struck me most about integrating Vanquish into our practice was how natural the transition has felt," said Dr. Su. "The learning curve is manageable for any urologist already comfortable with transurethral procedures, and the clinical support from the manufacturing organization during onboarding was excellent. We were performing procedures with confidence from the outset. For my patients who want an effective, outpatient prostate option, this fills a real gap in what we can offer."

"Dr. Su and Orange County Urology Associates' adoption of Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation reflects exactly what we set out to do: build a technology that is not only effective, but practical for urologists to deploy in real-world clinical settings," said Mike Kujak, President and CEO, Francis Medical. "Introducing a new technology is only meaningful if physicians can use it, and Dr. Su's early experience is a powerful demonstration that Vanquish meets that bar."

Disclosure: The Vanquish Water Vapor Ablation System has been cleared as a tool for the thermal ablation of targeted prostate tissue via a transurethral approach. The FDA has not evaluated the Vanquish System for the treatment of any disease, including prostate cancer, or evaluated the Vanquish System for any long-term prostate cancer treatment outcomes.

About Orange County Urology Associates

Orange County Urology Associates (OCUA) delivers comprehensive urology care throughout Orange County with locations in Laguna Hills, Irvine, Mission Viejo, Santa Ana, Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Lake Forest, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, and Dana Point, Los Angeles, San Diego, and outside the USA. OCUA focus on comprehensive urological care for both men and women involving a multitude of urological conditions. For more information, visit www.orangecountyurology.com.

About Francis Medical

Francis Medical is committed to developing urological cancer treatments that are tough on cancer and gentle on patients, driven by compassionate belief and clinical data supporting minimally invasive therapies that safely and effectively treat cancerous tissue. For more information, visit www.francismedical.com or call (763) 951-0370.

Reference

George A, Giesler E, Mazzarella B, Levin R, Frendl D, Warlick C, Given R, Kella N, Frye T, Mynderse L, Kasraeian A, Milbank A, Nabbout P, Grunberger I, Rastinehad A, Schwart M, Wysock J, Rousseau M, Pliskin M, Satkunasivam R, Rich D, Shore Neal D., Moreno J, Belkoff L, Sidana A, and Samir S, Taneja. Water Vapor Therapy for the Management of Prostate Cancer: The VAPOR 2 Study Initial Results of Ablative Efficacy and Toxicity. Journal of Urology [Internet]. [cited 2026 Jun 29];0(0). Available from: https://doi.org/10.1097/JU.0000000000005156

SOURCE Francis Medical, Inc.