FRANK J. RUSSO OFFICIALLY QUALIFIES FOR FLORIDA GOVERNOR BALLOT, LAUNCHES NEXT PHASE OF STATEWIDE CAMPAIGN

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank J. Russo today announced that he has officially qualified for Florida's gubernatorial ballot, marking a major milestone in his campaign and positioning his movement for significant statewide expansion in the months ahead.

The achievement ensures that Florida voters will have the opportunity to support a candidate focused on affordability, property insurance reform, government accountability, and putting Floridians first.

With ballot qualification secured, the Russo campaign is entering a new phase focused on expanding voter outreach, strengthening grassroots engagement, building statewide coalitions, and sharing a vision centered on practical solutions to the challenges facing Florida families.

"Qualifying for the ballot is more than a campaign milestone; it's proof that Floridians are ready for a different kind of leadership," said Frank J. Russo. "Our campaign is built around one simple principle: Floridians First. Families are struggling with rising housing costs, skyrocketing insurance premiums, and increasing financial pressure. I'm running to bring real solutions, real leadership, and real accountability back to state government."

Over the past several months, the Russo campaign has continued building momentum through voter engagement efforts, community outreach, media appearances, and growing support from Floridians seeking a results-driven approach to leadership.

Russo's platform focuses on making housing more affordable, reducing the burden of property taxes, reforming Florida's property insurance system, protecting homeowners from being priced out of their communities, supporting small businesses, and ensuring government remains accountable to the people it serves.

"As Governor, my responsibility will be to the people of Florida not special interests, political insiders, or partisan agendas," Russo added. "Every decision should be measured by one question: Does it help Florida families thrive? If the answer is no, we need a better solution."

Following ballot qualification, the campaign will accelerate statewide outreach efforts, town halls, fundraising initiatives, coalition-building activities, and voter engagement programs as it continues introducing Russo's Floridians First vision to communities across Florida.

About Frank J. Russo:

Frank J. Russo, a lifelong Floridian, is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, real estate developer, and insurance executive with more than 40 years of leadership. He has built businesses, led major development projects including the Queen's Gambit Castle, and spearheaded relief programs for children, veterans, and families. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to bring his results-driven, people-first approach to inspire change and lead a government rooted in humanity. For more information or to join a campaign, volunteer, or donate visit www.Russo2026.com.

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor