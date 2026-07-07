Frank J. Russo Becomes First Candidate in Florida's 2026 Governor's Race to Accept Crypto Donations

Campaign Becomes First in Florida's 2026 Governor's Race to Accept Cryptocurrency Contributions, Advancing Russo's Vision for Florida as a National Blockchain Innovation Hub

MIAMI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent gubernatorial candidate Frank J. Russo today announced that his campaign is now accepting cryptocurrency contributions, becoming the first candidate in Florida's 2026 gubernatorial race to do so. The move reflects Russo's commitment to financial innovation while reinforcing his vision to position Florida at the forefront of blockchain technology, digital assets, and emerging industries.

"Florida has always succeeded when we've embraced innovation instead of fearing it," Russo said. "Accepting cryptocurrency isn't just about campaign fundraising - it's about demonstrating confidence in the technologies that will shape tomorrow's economy."

The announcement builds on Russo's recent interview at the Consensus conference, where he unveiled his vision for making Florida a national leader in blockchain innovation, cryptocurrency entrepreneurship, and digital asset investment.

As digital assets continue to gain mainstream adoption, Russo believes campaigns should embrace the technologies they advocate. By accepting cryptocurrency contributions, the campaign is expanding participation for supporters while demonstrating confidence in blockchain-based financial systems.

"If we're going to talk about the future of finance, we should be willing to operate in it," Russo said. "This campaign is about embracing innovation, expanding access, and giving people more ways to participate."

Russo has proposed positioning Florida as America's leading destination for blockchain companies, fintech startups, Web3 entrepreneurs, and digital asset innovation through a business-friendly regulatory environment and strategic investment in emerging technologies.

"This isn't just theory - this is action," Russo said. "We're showing what it looks like to build the future, not just talk about it."

"This is not about red or blue - it's about moving Florida forward," Russo added. "I'm running as a candidate for everyone, and no community reflects that better than the crypto community. It's diverse, forward-looking, and focused on building solutions that improve people's lives. That's exactly the mindset we need to strengthen Florida's economy."

Cryptocurrency contributions will be accepted in accordance with all applicable federal and state campaign finance laws and reporting requirements.

"To every builder, entrepreneur, developer, and innovator - Florida should be the place where your ideas become reality," Russo said. "My administration will work to make this state the most competitive place in America to build the future."

Cryptocurrency contributions can be made beginning today through the campaign's official donation platform at Russo2026.com.

About Frank J. Russo:

Frank J. Russo, a lifelong Floridian, is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, real estate developer, and insurance executive with more than 40 years of leadership. He has built businesses, led major development projects including the Queen's Gambit Castle, and spearheaded relief programs for children, veterans, and families. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to bring his results-driven, people-first approach to inspire change and lead a government rooted in humanity. For more information or to join a campaign, volunteer, or donate visit www.Russo2026.com.

Contact:

Mary Elkordy

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor