Frank J. Russo Unveils Florida Data Center & AI Infrastructure Initiative

Proposal Calls for Responsible Data Center Growth That Protects Florida's Water, Energy Grid, Agriculture, and Local Communities

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida gubernatorial candidate Frank J. Russo today announced his Florida Data Center & AI Infrastructure Initiative, a proposal to position Florida as a national leader in artificial intelligence while ensuring responsible data center growth protects the state's water resources, electric grid, agricultural industry, and quality of life.

"Artificial intelligence will reshape our economy, create high-paying jobs, and drive billions of dollars in investment," Russo said. "Florida should be leading that future. But leadership means planning ahead. We should never have to choose between innovation and protecting the resources and communities that make our state strong."

As AI adoption accelerates, data centers are expanding rapidly across the country, increasing demand for electricity, water, and supporting infrastructure. Russo said Florida has an opportunity to become the national model for balancing economic growth with responsible resource management.

As governor, Russo said he would advocate for:

A statewide assessment of current and projected data center impacts on water resources, electric grid capacity, land use, and community infrastructure using independent scientific and technical expertise.

Clear, transparent planning standards that provide certainty for businesses while protecting Florida's long-term water security and electrical reliability.

Policies that encourage investment in more efficient cooling, water conservation, and energy technologies.

Partnerships among technology companies, universities, utilities, agricultural leaders, environmental experts, and local governments to identify best practices.

Greater transparency and opportunities for local communities to participate in planning major data center projects.

Russo also announced that his campaign will host its first Florida Data Center & AI Infrastructure Community Roundtable later this month, bringing together technology leaders, utilities, farmers, environmental experts, local officials, and community stakeholders to help shape future policy.

"Too often the government writes policy before listening," Russo said. "The best ideas come from the people closest to the issue. This roundtable is an opportunity to bring everyone together and ensure Florida remains a leader in innovation while protecting our natural resources and quality of life."

Russo said the recommendations from the roundtable will help inform future policy proposals and long-term planning for data center development across Florida.

"The government serves the people, not the other way around," Russo said. "My responsibility is to protect Florida's future while creating an environment where innovators, entrepreneurs, and job creators can succeed. We do not have to choose between economic growth and environmental stewardship. With responsible leadership, Florida can accomplish both."

Russo, who has more than 40 years of business and insurance industry experience, said the initiative reflects his campaign's commitment to practical, forward-looking solutions that strengthen Florida's economy while protecting its future.

About Frank J. Russo

Frank J. Russo is a lifelong Floridian, entrepreneur, insurance executive, real estate developer, and humanitarian with more than 40 years of business leadership, including over 30 years in the insurance industry. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to restore affordability, strengthen Florida's economy, and build a government focused on practical solutions that put Floridians first. For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit Russo2026.com.

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor