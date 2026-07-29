Frank Russo Announces Comprehensive Home & Auto Insurance Reform Plan to Help Keep Florida Families in Their Homes

Comprehensive proposal targets rising homeowners and auto insurance costs while strengthening consumer protections.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Floridians work hard. They take care of their families, maintain their homes, drive responsibly, and pay their bills.

Too many are asking the same question:

Why am I paying more when nothing has changed?

Florida gubernatorial candidate Frank Russo, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, today unveiled a comprehensive Home and Auto Insurance Reform Plan focused on giving families greater transparency, more consumer choice, and a fairer insurance system.

"Families deserve an insurance system that rewards responsibility, not one that makes it harder to stay in their homes or afford to drive," Russo said. "This plan is about putting Florida families first."

Homeowners Insurance Reform

Russo's proposal would modernize Florida's homeowners insurance market by exploring legislation that would allow a dedicated hurricane-only insurance policy, subject to legislative action, actuarial review, and market feasibility.

The proposal is designed to:

Increase competition.

Expand consumer choice.

Reduce unnecessary costs.

Maintain a financially stable insurance market.

Detailed questions and answers regarding the homeowners insurance proposal are available on the Russo2026 campaign website.

Auto Insurance Reform

Russo's plan would also improve transparency and fairness for Florida drivers by:

Reviewing duplicate mandatory coverages where consumers already have qualifying health insurance while preserving protections required by law.

Requiring insurers to provide clear, understandable explanations for premium increases.

Strengthening consumers' right to appeal premium increases and policy non-renewals.

Encouraging transparent underwriting practices that reward long-term safe drivers.

Protecting seniors from unfair treatment by ensuring age alone is not the sole basis for adverse insurance decisions where prohibited by law.

Florida Insurance Consumer Bill of Rights

Every Floridian deserves:

The right to know why premiums increase.

The right to appeal insurance decisions.

The right to transparent insurance pricing.

The right to policies written in plain English.

Why This Matters

Rising insurance costs affect every household budget. Lowering unnecessary costs, increasing transparency, and giving consumers more choices can help families stay in their homes, protect what they have worked hard to build, and plan for the future with greater confidence.

"Floridians deserve fairness," Russo said. "If families are doing everything right, they should not be punished by a system that lacks transparency or accountability. This plan is about restoring trust, protecting consumers, and helping keep Florida affordable."

About Frank J. Russo

Frank J. Russo is a lifelong Floridian, entrepreneur, insurance executive, real estate developer, and humanitarian with more than 40 years of business leadership, including over 30 years in the insurance industry. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to restore affordability, strengthen Florida's economy, and build a government focused on practical solutions that put Floridians first. For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit Russo2026.com.

Media Contact

Mary Elkordy

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor