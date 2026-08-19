Frank Russo Challenges Florida's Major-Party Nominees to Face Voters in a People's Debate

Independent candidate calls on Republican and Democratic nominees to join him on one stage, with equal time and questions directly from Floridians

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. , Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The primary is over. Now, independent candidate for Florida governor Frank Russo says it is time for all three candidates for governor to answer directly to the people they are asking to serve.

Russo today formally invited Florida's Republican and Democratic nominees to join him for a People's Debate - three candidates on one stage, with equal time and questions coming directly from Floridians.

Formal invitations are being delivered to both campaigns today.

"For months, the conversation has been about political parties and primaries. That part is over," Russo said. "Now we are asking every Floridian for their vote, and every Floridian deserves the opportunity to hear from us, question us and compare our plans for this state."

Russo is proposing a debate that puts Floridians - rather than party politics - at the center of the conversation.

Teachers and parents should be able to ask what the candidates will do about Florida's schools. Homeowners should be able to demand answers about insurance and housing costs. Seniors, first responders, small-business owners, students and working families should be able to ask the people running their state what they will actually do to make their lives better.

"I have spent this campaign listening to people across Florida, and they are not talking to me about party labels," Russo said. "They are talking about whether they can afford their insurance, whether their children can build a future here, whether teachers can afford to stay in the classroom and whether government is actually working for them."

The debate would be open to the media and livestreamed statewide, with each candidate receiving equal time. Additional details regarding the date, location, format and participating community organizations would be developed following coordination with the campaigns.

Russo said he is ready to answer questions about his plans for affordability, property insurance, housing, education, economic growth and government accountability - and believes Floridians deserve the opportunity to hear directly from all three candidates.

"Leadership begins by listening," Russo said. "So let's show up. Let's stand together in front of the people of Florida, answer the same tough questions and defend our ideas. No party talking points. No hiding behind labels. Let the people listen to all three of us - and let them decide."

Russo's invitation to both candidates remains open.

About Frank J. Russo

Frank J. Russo is a lifelong Floridian, entrepreneur, insurance executive, real estate developer, and humanitarian with more than 40 years of business leadership, including over 30 years in the insurance industry. Based in New Smyrna Beach, Russo is running for Governor to restore affordability, strengthen Florida's economy, and build a government focused on practical solutions that put Floridians first. For more information, or to volunteer or donate, visit Russo2026.com.

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SOURCE Frank J. Russo for Governor