Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Announces Helen Propheter as Next President & CEO

FREDERICK, Md., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Helen Propheter as the organization's next President & CEO. Propheter will officially assume the role on September 1, 2026 following the transition of current President & CEO Rick Weldon into the role of Senior Advisor.

As a respected leader in Frederick County's business community, Propheter currently serves as the Director of Corporate and Government Relations at Hood College, where she builds initiatives in partnership with external organizations that broaden and deepen resources for engagement. Prior to joining Hood College, Propheter dedicated 30 years to Frederick County Government, most recently serving as Executive Director of the Frederick County Office of Economic Development. During her tenure, she led a team that brought more than 3,000 jobs to Frederick County through partnerships with major employers. She also developed Homegrown Frederick to support Frederick County's agricultural industry, and working to bring the ROOT building concept to life, which the Chamber still calls home to this day.

Propheter has been a champion of the Chamber for years as a longtime member, Partner in Trust, Legislative Breakfast moderator, and Leadership Frederick County (LFC) Class of '97 alumna. She has also volunteered extensively with the LFC Council and Women in Business Committee, including emceeing the Chamber's annual SHE Pitch competition, helping to support women entrepreneurs across the community.

Board Chair Danny Severn offers, "After an extensive search process, to find the future leader of our Chamber already ingrained in the local community and for them to already have such depth of experience helping businesses find their way in Frederick, I can think of no better person to usher the Chamber into its next chapter for Frederick."

Helen Propheter offers the following: "It is a tremendous honor to be entrusted with leading the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce. Frederick County has given me so much throughout my career, and I am excited to work alongside our members, Partners in Trust, Board of Directors, elected officials, and community partners to build on our strong foundation. Together, we will lead the Chamber into its next chapter-one focused on innovation, advocacy, workforce development, and meaningful partnerships that help our members thrive in an ever-changing economy."

Current President & CEO Rick Weldon, who has led the Chamber for more than a decade, will transition into the role of Senior Advisor. In this capacity, he will remain on staff for as long as necessary to ensure a seamless leadership transition and provide continuity for Partners in Trust, members, staff, and strategic partners.

"I've been blessed to have the best job in the world," says Weldon. "Our staff team, our volunteers, and our entire membership, from the largest companies to all of those amazing solo-preneurs, have made coming to work every day an absolute joy. But what gives me the greatest joy is the knowledge that the best days for the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce are in the windshield, not the rearview mirror. Together we've built an amazing brand, but under Helen Propheter's visionary leadership, I can't even imagine the incredible opportunities for our business community. With everyone's support, Helen will chart an exciting course, and her passion for creating economic opportunity and powerful collaborations will help our tomorrow be so much more than our yesterday!"

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce represents over 800 member organizations and remains committed to creating value for its members through leadership, education, advocacy, and networking. Under Propheter's leadership, the Chamber will continue advancing its mission to move Frederick County's business community forward by promoting shared interests, strengthening partnerships, and fostering economic opportunity throughout the region.

About the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest business organizations in Maryland, representing over 800 member businesses and organizations. Since 1912, the Chamber has served as the voice of Frederick County's business community, creating value for members through leadership, education, advocacy, and networking while promoting the shared interests that strengthen the local economy.

SOURCE Frederick County Chamber of Commerce