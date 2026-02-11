NOMINATIONS ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE TOUCHING LIVES AWARDS

FREDERICK, Md., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick Nonprofit Alliance of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for their annual Touching Lives in Frederick County Awards. These awards honor the dedicated employees of 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations who provide direct service to members of our community.

Rick Weldon, President & CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, highlights the impact of local nonprofits, "Frederick County thrives on the dedication of organizations supporting our most vulnerable. Through the Frederick Nonprofit Alliance, we're proud to stand alongside these agencies and individuals. The Touching Lives Awards honors the front-line nonprofit workers who make a real difference every day."

The Touching Lives Award recognizes non-management staff that provide front line services to a Frederick County nonprofit's clientele, or that provide administrative support that sustains the operations of the organization, and does not manage any staff members (employees). These nominees have demonstrated outstanding involvement and commitment to touching the lives of others.

The nomination application and other information can be found online at frederickchamber.org/touchinglivesnominations. The deadline for submissions is March 16, 2026.

About the Frederick Nonprofit Alliance

The Frederick Nonprofit Alliance provides tools, resources and advocacy to enable Frederick County nonprofit organizations to efficiently and effectively serve the needs and enrich the lives of residents throughout all of Frederick County.

About the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce

The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce serves as the voice of business and provides strategic leadership and engagement in building the future of business and the community through information, collaboration, advocacy and services on behalf of the employers in our community.

