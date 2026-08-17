Free People Unveils Fall 2026 Campaign Featuring WILLOW

WILLOW Stars in Free People's Fall 2026 Campaign Following a Creative Partnership Across Music, Fashion and Storytelling

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Free People introduces its Fall 2026 campaign featuring musician, actor, and creative WILLOW, the latest chapter in a creative partnership shaped by music, fashion and self-expression.

Ahead of the campaign launch, Free People creatively collaborated with WILLOW on production of her performance video for "The Thread" alongside production company Five Towers, directed by WILLOW, and hosted a listening party at Public Records in New York City, produced by Souvenir Shop, to celebrate the album's release. Together, these moments reflect a creative partnership that extends beyond the campaign itself, supporting WILLOW's work as an independent artist. The collaboration culminates in the Fall 2026 campaign, where WILLOW also played an active role in styling and selecting looks inspired by her personal aesthetic.

Captured by photographer Zoey Grossman, the campaign features WILLOW in a series of intimate portraits and video moments that celebrate the connection between music, fashion and personal style. Inspired by WILLOW's signature aesthetic, the campaign introduces a curated Fall assortment across apparel, shoes and accessories. Inspired by WILLOW's creativity and sense of individuality, the upcoming collection embraces the creative spirit. Romantic lace and delicate textures meet structured plaids and new bottom silhouettes, where softness and edge come together through unexpected pairings. Celebrating personal expression, the collection introduces fresh proportions in bottoms and versatile styling designed to inspire confidence and creativity throughout the season.

"I've loved Free People for a very long time. The idea of Free People is woven into the idea of the free human spirit and that's something I've always connected with, so it felt really natural to bring that energy into this campaign." — WILLOW

"WILLOW brings a sense of creativity, individuality and authenticity that feels deeply connected to Free People," says Jack Reynolds, Chief Marketing Officer at Free People."From the very beginning, this partnership extended beyond a traditional campaign. Supporting WILLOW's creative vision across music, events and fashion allowed us to build something that feels authentic to both her artistry and the Free People spirit."

The WILLOW x Free People campaign launches globally on August 17, 2026, at FreePeople.com and across Free People's global channels.

ABOUT FREE PEOPLE

Free People is a global women's lifestyle brand, defined by creativity, curiosity and adventure, with offerings in unique apparel, intimate wear, shoes and accessories, and beauty and wellness. The Philadelphia-based retailer is available via global, UK and French sites, top department and specialty stores, as well as via Instagram and TikTok.

ABOUT WILLOW SMITH

WILLOW has established herself as one of her generation's most fearless and boundary-pushing artists. Renowned for her powerful vocals, introspective songwriting, and ever-evolving sonic identity, she continues to redefine contemporary music through innovation, authenticity, and intention. From acclaimed live performances including NPR's Tiny Desk and Saturday Night Live appearances to billions of global streams, WILLOW has cemented herself as a singular creative force with undeniable cultural influence.

Over the course of her critically acclaimed discography, WILLOW has traversed an expansive range of sounds — from the neo-soul explorations of 2015's Ardipithecus and the psychedelic folk textures of 2019's WILLOW, to the pop-punk energy of 2021's lately I feel EVERYTHING and the experimental hard rock of 2022's <COPINGMECHANISM>. Her 2024 album empathogen earned two Grammy nominations and debuted at #1 on Billboard's Contemporary Jazz Albums chart, further solidifying her reputation as an artist unafraid to challenge genre conventions. Alongside critical acclaim, WILLOW has achieved major commercial success, including over 1 billion streams on her viral hit "Wait A Minute!"

WILLOW most recently released her eighth solo studio album and second of the year, The Thread. A musical offering imbued with feminine softness - The Thread is an intoxicating blend of pop melodies, supported by syncopated rhythms, creating a listening experience that feels both intimate and ceremonial in its pursuit of an open heart. The Thread follows petal rock black, a project written, performed, and produced entirely by WILLOW. Blending jazz, classical, and indigenous tribal influences into a meditative, genre-defying soundscape, the album features collaborations with George Clinton, Tune-Yards, and Kamasi Washington.

SOURCE Free People